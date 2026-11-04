US Midterms: What Democrats’ Win Means For India, Oil Prices, Markets, And Trump’s Tariffs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Democrats gain House control, signalling market and policy shifts.

President Trump retains executive powers; Democrats pursue industry regulation.

Oil prices, tariffs, AI, and India's trade outlook impacted.

Democrats are projected to take control of the US House of Representatives after Tuesday's midterm elections, according to US media, and market experts say the result could shape oil prices, tariff policy, the regulation of major industries and the geopolitical outlook, including for India.

The midterms were among the most closely watched in recent years. Voters turned out in large numbers, and the projected Democratic majority in the House marks a setback for President Donald Trump, US media reported.

Markets had moved ahead of the result. The US dollar index and Treasury yields fell sharply as investors increasingly priced in a Democratic win, reported IANS.

Does Trump have any executive powers left?

The president is not left without levers. "There's still a number of areas where President Trump can influence the markets – trade and tariffs, foreign policy, and existing regulations," Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong, told Reuters.

Hui added that Democrats appeared unlikely to secure the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a Trump veto. Experts made a similar point on foreign policy, saying Trump continues to hold significant executive powers over such decisions, which could limit the impact of the election.

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Wall Street futures slide as AI shares wobble ahead of results

The vote came at a delicate moment for markets. A sell-off in AI shares had already unsettled investors, and the election outcome could add to that unease.

On Tuesday evening, S&P 500 futures were down 1.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures had dropped 2.1 per cent.

Tougher oversight of AI firms, banks and crypto

Investors are weighing the prospect of firmer regulation and oversight by Democrats in areas such as AI, as well as legislative gridlock that could complicate the fiscal picture.

The result could carry broad consequences for market-sensitive areas including the AI data-centre buildout, the US fiscal outlook, defence spending, and regulation in healthcare, banking and cryptocurrencies. A Democratic-led Congress could look more closely at AI companies, partly because of growing public opposition to data centres.

Experts noted that financials, energy companies and parts of the technology sector could face near-term pressure on expectations of greater regulatory scrutiny and the possibility of higher taxes later.

AI Spending to Continue?

Morgan Stanley analysts expect AI-related capital spending and data-centre expansion to carry on, keeping the sector a central investment theme. The bank said US state and local governments are likely to have a bigger say in how data centres develop, through infrastructure and regulatory decisions. A divided Congress, it added, could make it harder to assemble a federal policy framework for the industry.

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Oil prices and Tariffs

Analysts said a stronger Democratic performance could ease worries over oil prices if pressure builds on Trump to step back from the conflict with Iran. Should elevated crude prices begin to retreat, the energy sector could face further headwinds, they noted.

Experts said a Democratic-controlled Congress could increase oversight of Trump's tariff policies and try to challenge their implementation through legislation. They did not expect tariffs to be rolled back rapidly, however, because the president retains considerable authority over trade measures.

Trade Deal, Rupee, and Tariffs: How Will India be Impacted?

For India, experts said the effects were likely to be geopolitical rather than directly tied to markets. A fall in yields, the dollar or crude would favour the country and domestic assets, while any rise in Trump's tariffs or further geopolitical uncertainty could add pressure. A weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields can ease strain on the rupee, lift sentiment among foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and cut borrowing costs, they said.

India's proposed trade agreement with the United States remains unsettled, and market experts said the election was unlikely to materially improve the odds of a near-term deal.

Emkay Global, as reported by Moneycontrol, said the prospect of any credible deal was "as remote as it was three months ago", with the midterm outcome doing little to change that.

Experts said the key takeaway for global markets, not just India, would be the size of the Democratic victory. A strong showing, they said, could be an early sign of shifting political sentiment ahead of the 2028 US presidential election and a possible change of administration.