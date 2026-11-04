Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump shared a 'VETO' hat after midterm losses.

Democrats gained seats in Republican strongholds across states.

Trump claimed he would have won in a landslide.

He later accepted results, offered to work with Democrats.

US President Donald Trump responded to the Republican setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections by sharing a photograph of a red hat bearing the word “VETO” on social media. The post came as Democrats made gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, flipping seats in Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina while holding on to key constituencies in Georgia and New Hampshire.

The election results marked a setback for Republicans midway through Trump's second presidential term, with several closely watched contests going in favour of the Democrats.

Trump Claims He Would Have Won ‘In A Landslide’

Reacting to the election outcome, Trump suggested that Republicans would have performed differently had he personally been on the ballot.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President claimed he would have secured a decisive victory if he had contested the election.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote.

New media post from Donald J. Trump ( TS: Nov 3 2026, 11:40 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‍‍​​​‌​‍​‍‌​‍​​‍‌​‍‍‍‌‍‍‌​‌ https://t.co/tiDmYQLAMg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 4, 2026

The remark came alongside his post featuring a red cap with “VETO” printed across the front. The post drew attention as Democrats registered victories in several constituencies that have traditionally favoured Republicans.

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Trump Signals Willingness To Accept Midterm Results

Despite his remarks on Truth Social, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone when discussing the election outcome in an interview with The New York Times.

Asked about the results, the President indicated that he was prepared to accept the electoral verdict and work with the opposition party.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said, adding that he would “work with the Democrats.”

Trump has previously disputed election outcomes, making his comments on accepting the latest results particularly notable.

The Democrats' gains across multiple states are expected to shape the political landscape for the remainder of Trump's second term, as both parties assess the implications of the midterm verdict.