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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’

Trump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’

Trump shares a ‘VETO’ hat photo after Democratic gains in US midterms, claiming Republicans would have won by a landslide if he had contested.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump shared a 'VETO' hat after midterm losses.
  • Democrats gained seats in Republican strongholds across states.
  • Trump claimed he would have won in a landslide.
  • He later accepted results, offered to work with Democrats.

US President Donald Trump responded to the Republican setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections by sharing a photograph of a red hat bearing the word “VETO” on social media. The post came as Democrats made gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, flipping seats in Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina while holding on to key constituencies in Georgia and New Hampshire.

The election results marked a setback for Republicans midway through Trump's second presidential term, with several closely watched contests going in favour of the Democrats.

Trump Claims He Would Have Won ‘In A Landslide’

Reacting to the election outcome, Trump suggested that Republicans would have performed differently had he personally been on the ballot.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President claimed he would have secured a decisive victory if he had contested the election.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote.

The remark came alongside his post featuring a red cap with “VETO” printed across the front. The post drew attention as Democrats registered victories in several constituencies that have traditionally favoured Republicans.

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Trump Signals Willingness To Accept Midterm Results

Despite his remarks on Truth Social, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone when discussing the election outcome in an interview with The New York Times.

Asked about the results, the President indicated that he was prepared to accept the electoral verdict and work with the opposition party.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said, adding that he would “work with the Democrats.”

Trump has previously disputed election outcomes, making his comments on accepting the latest results particularly notable.

The Democrats' gains across multiple states are expected to shape the political landscape for the remainder of Trump's second term, as both parties assess the implications of the midterm verdict.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did President Trump initially react to the 2026 midterm election results?

President Trump responded by sharing a photo of a red

What was the outcome for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections?

The 2026 midterm elections marked a setback for Republicans. Democrats made gains in traditionally Republican areas like Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina, while also holding key seats.

Did President Trump accept the 2026 midterm election results?

Yes, in an interview with The New York Times, President Trump stated he was

Why were Trump's comments on accepting the midterm results particularly notable?

His comments were notable because President Trump has previously disputed election outcomes. This marked a conciliatory shift in his public stance regarding electoral verdicts.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Trump Truth Social Post US Midterm Elections 2026
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