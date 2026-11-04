Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal's Yama Panchak is a five-day Diwali festival honoring animals.

Crows, dogs, cows, and bulls are revered for their sacred roles.

Bhai Tika concludes festival, celebrating sibling bonds and long life.

Yam Panchak 2026: On Diwali, homes in India are decorated with lamps, Lakshmi and Ganesha are worshipped, and wishes for happiness and prosperity are made. However, in neighboring Nepal, there is also a Diwali tradition associated with feeding crows, garlanding dogs with flowers, and worshipping cows.

This five-day festival is called Yama Panchak or Tihar. It is based on religious beliefs related to the reverence of Yamaraj, the god of death, his sister Yamuna, and animals.

What Is Yama Panchak, And What Is Its Relation To Diwali?

In Nepal, the five days of Tihar are also known as Yama Panchak. This festival is related to the Indian Diwali, but its rituals differ. During these five days, rituals such as Crow Tihar, Dog Tihar, Cow Tihar, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Tika are performed. It is believed that the story of Yamaraj and his sister Yamuna holds special significance during this period. The festival concludes with Bhai Tika, when sisters pray for their brothers' long life, happiness, and prosperity.

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Why Is The Crow Considered The Messenger Of Yamraj?

Yama Panchak begins with Kaag Tihar. In Nepali folklore, crows are considered messengers of Yamaraj. On this day, food is placed for crows on the rooftops and courtyards of homes. It is believed that doing so fulfils wishes for protection from bad news and evil. Crows are also associated with ancestors, although Kaag Tihar has its own cultural traditions.

Why Is A Dog Worshipped By Garlanding It?

The second major ritual of Yama Panchak is Kukur Tihar. Religious beliefs consider dogs to be protectors and messengers at the gates of Yamaraj. On this day, not only domesticated dogs but also street dogs are given tilak (a mark of the face), garlanded with flowers, and fed. This tradition is not limited to religious beliefs, but also honors the dog's loyalty, protection, and bond with humans.

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What Is The Relation Of Cow Worship With Yama Panchak?

During Gai Tihar, the cow is worshipped as a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. The cow is given a tilak (a mark on the Lord's face), garlanded, and fed fodder. Following this, the rituals of Lakshmi Puja and lighting lamps are performed. According to the Nepal Tourism Board, along with cows, bulls are also given special respect during Tihar.

Why Did Yamraj Stay At His Sister's House For Five Days?

According to the legend associated with Yama Panchak, Yamraj stayed as a guest at his sister Yamuna's house for five days. Yamuna treated him with respect. The tradition of Bhai Tika is believed to be linked to this story. On the final day, sisters apply tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life. The Nepal government's cultural report also cites this story as the basis for the name Yama Panchak.

When Is Yama Panchak 2026?

According to the calendar of Kathmandu Metropolitan Corporation of Nepal, the main rituals of Tihar this year are as follows.

November 7 - Crow Tihar

November 8 - Dog Tihar and Lakshmi Puja

November 9 - Cow Tihar

November 10 - Govardhan Puja, Mha Puja and Bull Worship

November 11 - Bhai Tika

The most interesting aspect of Yama Panchak is that Diwali is not just a celebration of wealth and prosperity. By honoring everything from crows to dogs, cows, and bulls, humans express their gratitude to nature and all living creatures. Bhai Tika concludes this five-day festival with a wish for family relationships and longevity.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.