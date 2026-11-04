Democrats End Decades Of Republican Dominance In Texas, Make Historic Gains In Kansas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Texas Democrats ended decades of Republican gubernatorial dominance.

Democrats also secured a US Senate seat in Texas.

Kansas Democrats secured historic Senate win for party.

The Democratic Party has made major electoral gains in traditionally Republican strongholds Texas and Kansas in the 2026 US midterm elections, ending decades of Republican dominance in key statewide contests and dealing a setback to President Donald Trump and his party.

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, returning the party to the governor's office for the first time since Ann Richards left office in 1995. Democrats also won a US Senate seat in the state, with James Talarico defeating Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

Kansas witnessed another historic result, with Democrat Adam Hamilton defeating incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The victory ended the party's nearly 94-year wait for a Senate win in the state.

The results have renewed questions about the strength of the Republicans' traditional electoral base and whether Democrats can make further inroads in states that have long favoured the party.

Democrats Reclaim Texas Governor's Office

Hinojosa won the Texas governor's race with around 57 per cent of the vote, defeating Abbott, who was seeking a fourth term. Abbott secured approximately 42 per cent, while Libertarian candidate Pat Dixon received around 1 per cent.

The result marks the first Democratic victory in the Texas gubernatorial election since 1990, when Ann Richards won the office. Richards lost her re-election bid to Republican George W Bush in 1994, after which Republicans retained control of the governor's office.

Hinojosa's victory gives Democrats an opportunity to rebuild their political presence in a state that has remained a Republican stronghold for decades.

Democrats Also Win Texas Senate Seat

Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican candidate Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, securing another significant victory for the party.

The win makes Talarico the first Democrat elected to represent Texas in the US Senate since 1988, ending a decades-long gap. The result adds to the significance of the party's gains in the state, where Republicans have dominated statewide elections for years.

Kansas Sees Historic Democratic Senate Victory

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall, ending a Senate election drought that had lasted nearly 94 years.

Hamilton, a pastor and the founding leader of the Church of the Resurrection, secured the victory in a state that has traditionally backed Republican candidates. Kansas last elected a Democratic candidate to the US Senate in 1932.

The result marks a major breakthrough for Democrats in the traditionally Republican state.

Trump, JD Vance Campaigned For Marshall

Republicans had made an extensive effort to retain the Kansas Senate seat. Trump held two rallies in the state in October in support of Marshall, while Vice President JD Vance also campaigned for the incumbent senator.

Despite the high-profile backing, Marshall lost to Hamilton, handing Democrats another significant victory in the 2026 midterm elections.