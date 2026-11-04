Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf linked US midterm results to Iran war.

He warned Washington against defying public will for peace.

Trump acknowledged Iran conflict contributed to Republican election losses.

Democrats gained significantly, possibly taking control of US Congress.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has welcomed the emerging results of the 2026 US midterm elections, interpreting the Republican setbacks as a public rejection of the war with Iran. He warned Washington against going against the will of American voters, saying any such move would come with a “Nightmare”.

Iran On US Midterm Polls

In a post on X, Ghalibaf linked the electoral outcome to public concerns over the conflict and the rising cost of living in the US.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” Ghalibaf wrote.

Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 4, 2026

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His remarks came as Democrats made significant gains in the midterm elections, putting President Donald Trump's Republican Party under pressure and raising the prospect of a shift in control of Congress.

Trump Acknowledges Iran War Played A Role In Republican Losses

Trump has also acknowledged that the conflict with Iran may have contributed to his party's electoral setback.

In a telephone interview with Fox News, the US President said the war was among the factors that influenced the outcome, while defending his administration's military actions.

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” Trump said.

The conflict began following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February and has remained largely at a stalemate for months. Sporadic exchanges of fire have continued, fuelling concerns about a possible escalation and a wider resumption of hostilities.

Trump has maintained that the significance of US military action against Tehran would outweigh the political implications of the election results.

Democrats Close In On Control Of US Congress

The midterm results have dealt a setback to Republicans, with Democrats making gains in both chambers of Congress.

CNN projected that Democrats were on course to take control of Congress, while the Associated Press reported that the party had already flipped the Senate. Several House contests were also turning in favour of Democrats.

The outcome could significantly alter Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remaining years of his second presidential term.

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435 House Seats, 35 Senate Seats At Stake

The November 3 midterm elections covered all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats.

Republicans entered the contest controlling both chambers, while Democrats sought to regain ground in Washington.

Before the elections, Democrats held 214 seats in the House and 45 Senate seats, alongside two Independents. They needed additional victories to secure control of both chambers.