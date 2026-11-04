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English NewsNewsWorld‘Americans Said No To War’: Iran’s Ghalibaf Hails Democratic Gains In US Midterm Election, Warns Of ‘Nightmare’

‘Americans Said No To War’: Iran’s Ghalibaf Hails Democratic Gains In US Midterm Election, Warns Of ‘Nightmare’

Iran's Ghalibaf says US midterm results reflect rejection of war, as Trump acknowledges the Iran conflict may have hurt Republicans.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf linked US midterm results to Iran war.
  • He warned Washington against defying public will for peace.
  • Trump acknowledged Iran conflict contributed to Republican election losses.
  • Democrats gained significantly, possibly taking control of US Congress.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has welcomed the emerging results of the 2026 US midterm elections, interpreting the Republican setbacks as a public rejection of the war with Iran. He warned Washington against going against the will of American voters, saying any such move would come with a “Nightmare”.

Iran On US Midterm Polls

In a post on X, Ghalibaf linked the electoral outcome to public concerns over the conflict and the rising cost of living in the US.

“Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” Ghalibaf wrote.

 

ALSO READ: Trump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’

His remarks came as Democrats made significant gains in the midterm elections, putting President Donald Trump's Republican Party under pressure and raising the prospect of a shift in control of Congress.

Trump Acknowledges Iran War Played A Role In Republican Losses

Trump has also acknowledged that the conflict with Iran may have contributed to his party's electoral setback.

In a telephone interview with Fox News, the US President said the war was among the factors that influenced the outcome, while defending his administration's military actions.

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” Trump said.

The conflict began following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February and has remained largely at a stalemate for months. Sporadic exchanges of fire have continued, fuelling concerns about a possible escalation and a wider resumption of hostilities.

Trump has maintained that the significance of US military action against Tehran would outweigh the political implications of the election results.

Democrats Close In On Control Of US Congress

The midterm results have dealt a setback to Republicans, with Democrats making gains in both chambers of Congress.

CNN projected that Democrats were on course to take control of Congress, while the Associated Press reported that the party had already flipped the Senate. Several House contests were also turning in favour of Democrats.

The outcome could significantly alter Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remaining years of his second presidential term.

ALSO READ: Fake Bail Orders Found On Rajasthan High Court Website In NDPS Case, Inquiry Ordered

435 House Seats, 35 Senate Seats At Stake

The November 3 midterm elections covered all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats.

Republicans entered the contest controlling both chambers, while Democrats sought to regain ground in Washington.

Before the elections, Democrats held 214 seats in the House and 45 Senate seats, alongside two Independents. They needed additional victories to secure control of both chambers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf interpret the US midterm election results?

Ghalibaf viewed the Republican setbacks as a public rejection of the war with Iran. He linked it to public concerns over the conflict and rising living costs in the US.

Did President Trump acknowledge the Iran conflict's role in the midterm elections?

Yes, Trump acknowledged the conflict with Iran contributed to his party's electoral setback. However, he defended his administration's military actions and their importance.

What was the outcome for US Congress control after the midterm elections?

Democrats made significant gains, with CNN projecting them to take control of Congress and AP reporting they flipped the Senate. This could impact Trump's legislative agenda.

When did the conflict between the US and Iran begin?

The conflict started following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February. It has since remained largely at a stalemate with sporadic exchanges of fire.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iran US War US Midterm Elections 2026
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