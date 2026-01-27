Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Guidelines And Things To Avoid

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Guidelines And Things To Avoid

Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on January 29, 2026. Know the fasting rules, do’s and don’ts, correct date, parana time and mistakes that may reduce the spiritual benefits.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Jaya Ekadashi holds a special place in Sanatan Dharma and is observed with deep devotion to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. According to the Hindu calendar, Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, January 29, 2026. It is believed that observing this sacred fast helps devotees overcome sorrow, remove obstacles, and attain spiritual peace. However, unknowingly breaking certain rules on Ekadashi can reduce the spiritual merit of the vrat. That is why it is essential to understand the correct date, fasting guidelines, and actions that must be strictly avoided on this day.

ALSO READ: Magh Purnima 2026 Date: Is It On 1 Or 2 February? Know Snan, Daan And Puja Muhurat

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Correct Date And Paran Time

There has been some confusion regarding the date of Jaya Ekadashi, as the Ekadashi tithi spans both January 28 and 29. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begins on January 28 at 4:35 pm and ends on January 29 at 1:55 pm. Since Ekadashi fasting is observed based on the Udaya Tithi, the vrat and worship of Jaya Ekadashi will be performed on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The Paran should be done on January 30 between 6:41 am and 8:56 am.

Why Jaya Ekadashi Is Spiritually Significant

Jaya Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Scriptures state that observing this fast with purity of mind and actions helps devotees eliminate negative karma and attain divine blessings. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and relief from long-standing difficulties. The vrat is not just about fasting, but about maintaining discipline, compassion, and spiritual awareness throughout the day.

Avoid Rice Consumption And Donation On Ekadashi

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Rice consumption is strictly prohibited on Ekadashi. While charity is considered highly auspicious on this day, donating rice is also discouraged. According to religious beliefs, consuming or donating rice on Ekadashi diminishes the spiritual benefits of the fast. Devotees may instead donate fruits, clothes, money, or other essentials according to their capacity.

Control Anger And Speech During The Vrat

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Maintaining control over one’s speech and emotions is crucial while observing Ekadashi. Arguments, harsh words, anger, shouting, or dishonesty can significantly reduce the merits of the vrat. The essence of Ekadashi lies in purity of mind, speech, and action, not merely in abstaining from food. Treat elders, children, and family members with patience and kindness throughout the day.

Do Not Pluck Tulsi Leaves On Ekadashi

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Plucking Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi is strictly forbidden. It is believed that Tulsi also observes a fast on this sacred day, and breaking her leaves is considered disrespectful. Devotees should use Tulsi leaves that were plucked the previous day for worship. Touching or plucking Tulsi on Ekadashi is believed to displease Lord Vishnu.

Follow Complete Sattvic Discipline

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Devotees must strictly follow a sattvic lifestyle on Ekadashi. Consumption of onion, garlic, alcohol, meat, lentils like masoor dal, honey, and brinjal should be avoided. Observing brahmacharya (celibacy) is also considered essential during the fast. Such discipline enhances spiritual focus and helps devotees fully benefit from the sacred observance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Jaya Ekadashi observed in 2026?

Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi begins on January 28 and ends on January 29.

What is the significance of Jaya Ekadashi?

Jaya Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Observing the fast helps overcome sorrow, remove obstacles, and attain spiritual peace and divine blessings.

What should be avoided on Jaya Ekadashi?

It is advised to avoid consuming or donating rice, controlling anger and harsh speech, and plucking Tulsi leaves. A sattvic diet is also recommended, avoiding onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol.

When is the Paran time for Jaya Ekadashi 2026?

The Paran, or breaking of the fast, should be done on January 30 between 6:41 am and 8:56 am.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Rules Jaya Ekadashi 2026 January Ekadashi Date
