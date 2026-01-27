Magh Purnima 2026 Date: Is It On 1 Or 2 February? Know Snan, Daan And Puja Muhurat

Magh Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, holds deep spiritual significance in the Hindu calendar as it marks the final sacred bathing day of the Magh month. Observed with rituals such as holy snan, charity, fasting and worship, this auspicious occasion is believed to bring spiritual merit and inner purification. However, ahead of Magh Purnima 2026, many devotees remain confused about whether the festival falls on 1 February or 2 February. Here is a clear and authoritative guide to the exact date, auspicious timings and important rituals.

What Is Magh Purnima And Why Is It Important?

Magh Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Magh month and is considered the concluding day of the sacred Magh Snan. From the following day, the Falgun month begins. Due to its spiritual importance, devotees place special emphasis on early morning bathing in holy rivers, along with daan (charity), puja, jap and vrat observance. Scriptures believe that religious acts performed on this day yield amplified spiritual rewards.

Magh Purnima 2026 Exact Date

According to the Drik Panchang, Magh Purnima will be observed on Sunday, 1 February 2026. The Purnima Tithi begins at 05:52 AM on 1 February and concludes at 03:28 AM on 2 February. Since the full moon prevails throughout the sunrise on 1 February, religious rituals such as snan, puja, daan and vrat are to be performed on this date.

Magh Purnima 2026 Auspicious Yogs And Muhurat

Several highly favourable Yogs form on Magh Purnima 2026, enhancing the spiritual potency of the day. Ravi Pushya Yoga remains active from 07:10 AM to 11:58 PM. Alongside this, Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga, Preeti Yoga and Ayushman Yoga are also present, all of which are considered extremely auspicious.

The most sacred time for bathing is Brahma Muhurat, while the ideal puja muhurat is between 05:24 AM and 06:32 AM. Charity performed after snan and puja is believed to bring swift and lasting benefits.

Vrat Paran Muhurat

Devotees observing the full-day fast may perform vrat paran on 2 February, between 06:33 AM and 07:55 AM.

