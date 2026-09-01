The fast begins at sunrise and is traditionally broken the next day after sunrise. According to scriptures, the Parana time is September 5th at 06:01 AM, though some break it after Nishita at 12:43 AM.
Janmashtami 2026: Know The Correct Vrat Date, September 4 Or 5, As Per Tithi
Janmashtami 2026: Will Krishna Janmashtami be celebrated on September 4 or 5? Know the correct date, tithi, nakshatra and fasting rules according to the Hindu calendar.
- Fasting rules require no food, broken next day after sunrise.
This time too, people are confused about the date of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Whether it should be celebrated on September 4th or 5th, is not determined solely by the calendar date. The Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, the Nishith period, and the Rohini Nakshatra are also considered in determining the date of Janmashtami. This is why the date of Janmashtami may vary by a day in different traditions.
When Is Janmashtami In 2026?
In 2026, the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Bhadrapada (dark fortnight) begins at 2:25 AM on September 4th and lasts until 12:13 AM on September 5th. The Rohini Nakshatra (nakshatra) lasts until 11:04 PM on September 4th. Rohini Nakshatra is given special importance because both Ashtami and Rohini Tithi hold special significance in the calculations of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.
Puja Muhurat - On this day, Shri Krishna Janmotsav will be celebrated during the Nishith period. The Nishith Puja timings will be from approximately 11:57 pm to 12:43 am.
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What happened at 12 o'clock at night
In the Dwapara Yuga, on the night of Janmashtami, Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in the prison of Mathura. It is believed that he first appeared as the four-armed Vishnu. Vasudeva then crossed the Yamuna and took him to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda.
Rules For Deciding The Date Of Janmashtami
Shri Krishna's birth is believed to have occurred at midnight, or Nishitha Kaal. Therefore, when determining the date of Janmashtami, it is important to consider whether the Ashtami Tithi falls within Nishitha Kaal. This rule is considered the most important in the Smarta tradition. After this, the Rohini Nakshatra and other date combinations are considered.
These rules must be followed
- All the rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting as well.
- No type of food should be consumed during the fast of Janmashtami.
- The Janmashtami fast is broken the next day after sunrise at a specific time, which is known as the Parana time of Janmashtami.
When To Observe The Fast And When To Break It?
The Janmashtami fast begins at sunrise and continues until sunrise the next day. Some people traditionally break their fast after the puja at midnight. According to the calendar, the religious breaking of the fast will be valid after sunrise on September 5th.
- According to religious scriptures, Parana time - September 5, 06:01 am
- Parana time currently prevalent in society - September 5, 12:43 late night (In many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. Hindu midnight.)
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FAQs
1. Why is the Ashtami Tithi alone not sufficient to determine the date of Janmashtami?
Because the combination of the Ashtami Tithi, Nishitha Kaal, and the Rohini Nakshatra is also considered important for Janmashtami.
2. Why is the Nishith period considered most important for Janmashtami?
It is believed that Lord Krishna was born during the midnight Nishith period, so this is when the Ashtami Tithi is observed.
3. Is Janmashtami not celebrated if the Rohini Nakshatra is not present?
This is not true. The Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) during the Nishitha period is the primary basis for determining Janmashtami, while the conjunction of the Rohini Nakshatra holds special significance.
4. Why is food not eaten during the Janmashtami fast?
Like Ekadashi, the Janmashtami fast also emphasizes abstinence from food, fasting, and remembering Lord Krishna.
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