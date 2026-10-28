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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia Says 22 Indians Killed In West Asia Conflict In 8 Months, Including 14 Seafarers: ‘Deeply Concerned’

India Says 22 Indians Killed In West Asia Conflict In 8 Months, Including 14 Seafarers: ‘Deeply Concerned’

India has lost 22 nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the West Asia conflict over eight months, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, adding that the government is monitoring their safety.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India lost 22 nationals, 14 seafarers, in West Asia conflict.
  • Seafarers died from multiple attacks on merchant vessels.
  • India ensures safety, rescues citizens, advises caution for seafarers.

India has lost 22 of its nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the ongoing conflict in West Asia over the past eight months, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an MEA press briefing, Jaiswal said the government remained in close contact with the Indian community in the region to ensure their safety and well-being.

“We are deeply concerned with the ongoing conflict in West Asia. So far, we have lost 22 Indian nationals in the conflict, which includes 14 seafarers,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the government was maintaining contact with Indians in the region and doing its best to safeguard their welfare.

Indian Seafarers Killed In Attacks On Merchant Ships

Several Indian crew members have been killed, injured or reported missing in incidents involving merchant vessels since the conflict began. Many of the affected seafarers were working aboard foreign-flagged ships carrying Indian crew members.

The first reported Indian casualty came on March 1, when the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker MKD Vyom was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one Indian crew member.

On the same day, the Palau-flagged tanker Skylight was attacked near Oman's Musandam Peninsula. Two Indian sailors were reportedly killed in the incident.

On May 8, an Indian sailor died after a wooden dhow carrying Indian crew members caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 9, three Indian seafarers were killed after the US struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman. The crew members were later identified as Aditya Sharma, a cadet; Shivanand Chaurashiya, a fitter; and Patnala Suresh, a chief engineer.

In July, an Indian sailor was killed after Iranian missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz in Omani waters. The attack also injured eight crew members, including six Indians, according to reports at the time.

India subsequently summoned Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, to convey its concerns over the attack and the death of the Indian seafarer.

Indian Crew Members Rescued, Some Remain Missing

Separately, the MEA said 10 Indian nationals were rescued after the Cyprus-flagged merchant vessel GFS Galaxy came under attack off the coast of Oman on July 12. One Indian sailor remained missing at the time of the statement.

In September, the MEA said 13 of the 14 Indian nationals aboard the Panama-flagged vessel MT El Gaia had been rescued after an attack off the coast of Oman. One Indian seafarer remained missing, with search operations continuing at the time.

India called for the protection of commercial shipping and the restoration of safe navigation through international waterways.

India Steps Up Efforts To Protect Seafarers

The government has been coordinating with shipping companies, vessel operators and diplomatic missions to monitor the situation and assist affected crew members.

The Directorate General of Shipping issued a safety advisory on February 28, urging Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers to exercise caution following the escalation of hostilities around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

The government has also maintained round-the-clock control rooms to coordinate assistance and communicate with seafarers and their families.

India To Further Strengthen Ties With Israel

Jaiswal also said India would work to further strengthen its relations with Israel, amid uncertainty over the country's election results.

“India has good and strong relations with Israel, and we will work to further improve and strengthen these ties in the coming days. As for the election results, let us wait and see what conclusions emerge,” he said during the press briefing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Indian nationals have been killed in the West Asia conflict?

India has lost 22 nationals, including 14 seafarers, in the ongoing conflict in West Asia over the past eight months.

What measures is the Indian government taking to ensure the safety of its citizens in West Asia?

The government is in close contact with the Indian community to ensure their safety and welfare. It coordinates with shipping companies and operates round-the-clock control rooms.

What caused the deaths of Indian seafarers in West Asia?

Indian seafarers have been killed in various incidents, including attacks on merchant ships by missiles and fires, while working aboard foreign-flagged vessels.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
MEA INDIA Randhir Jaiswal West Asia Conflict
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