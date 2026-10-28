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English NewsElectionMLC Polls: Congress Wins Zero Seats Across 4 States, Karnataka Setback Adds To Concerns

MLC Polls: Congress Wins Zero Seats Across 4 States, Karnataka Setback Adds To Concerns

Congress’s failure to win a seat in Karnataka’s MLC polls raises questions about its electoral strategy, despite being in power in the state.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 07:16 PM (IST)

The MLC election results across 28 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka have raised uncomfortable questions for the Congress. The biggest setback, however, appears to be in Karnataka, where the party is in power but has failed to win a seat. The outcome is particularly significant given the importance of the state to the Congress' national political standing. With counting continuing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, the results so far offer the party a moment to reflect on its electoral strategy.

Karnataka Jolt

For the Congress, Karnataka is arguably the most worrying part of this electoral picture. The party governs the state, making its performance in the MLC elections a test of its organisational reach beyond the Assembly. The result raises questions about whether being in power has translated into sufficient support among the specific groups that vote in teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.

The role of the state leadership also merits scrutiny. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is a key organisational figure in Karnataka and has been closely associated with the party’s election management. Against that backdrop, the outcome is a setback that the state unit cannot afford to dismiss lightly.

However, MLC elections involve a limited electorate and should not be treated as a direct reflection of the mood across the entire state. The result is a warning sign, rather than conclusive proof of a wider collapse in support.

Also Read: ‘Guess How Many Seats Cong Won?’ PM Modi Takes Swipe At Rahul Over MLC Poll Results

A Wider Warning

The Congress’s performance across the four states adds to the concern. While the Samajwadi Party managed to win seats in Uttar Pradesh and challenge the BJP, the Congress failed to register a victory in the results. This contrast raises questions about the party’s ability to build a strong regional presence and turn alliance arrangements into electoral gains.

The results also carry political significance amid the Opposition’s allegations of electoral irregularities and demands for greater scrutiny of the voting process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized on the Congress’s performance to take a dig at the party, pointing out that the elections were conducted using ballot papers.

Also Read: 'Roll It Back In 24 Hours': AAP Threatens Stir Over Delhi Liquor Booking App

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
MLC Election Results Up Mlc Election Results Bihar MLC Election Results MLC Election Results 2026
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