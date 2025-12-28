×

Holi 2026: First Lunar Eclipse On Holi Day; These 3 Zodiac Signs Must Remain Cautious

Holi 2026 will witness the year’s first lunar eclipse on March 3, visible in India. Know its impact on zodiac signs, precautions, and spiritual guidelines.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 05:15 PM (IST)

Holi 2026: As the new year begins, astrology lovers are already discussing a rare celestial event, the first lunar eclipse of 2026 will occur on Holi, making the festival spiritually and astrologically significant.
This total lunar eclipse will take place on 3 March 2026, during the Phalguna Purnima, and it will be clearly visible across India, making the Sutak period fully applicable.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon, turning it deep red, a phenomenon known as the Blood Moon.

According to Vedic astrology, eclipses deeply influence human emotions, mental energy, health, sleep, unborn children, and planetary outcomes. The Holi 2026 eclipse is believed to strongly affect several zodiac signs, particularly the following three.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi): Obstacles, Financial Loss, And Emotional Strain

For Virgo natives, the Holi eclipse may trigger professional obstacles, financial instability, emotional unrest, and health negligence. Old projects may face delays, and conflicts in relationships could arise. Avoid unnecessary arguments and focus on discipline, routine and self-care.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi): Accidents, Expenses, And Career Changes

Capricorn individuals must remain extremely cautious. There is risk of accidents, hidden enemies, rising expenses and possible job changes. Avoid risky activities, control spending and strengthen savings during this period.

Pisces (Meen Rashi): Health Issues And Mental Worries

Pisces natives may experience physical ailments, hidden worries and obstacles in ongoing work. Emotional stability will be essential. Avoid overthinking and maintain spiritual discipline.

Lunar Eclipse Precautions During Holi 2026

Because the eclipse is visible in India, Sutak rules apply. Avoid the following activities:

  • Eating food
  • Starting new ventures
  • Touching temple idols
  • Stepping outdoors unnecessarily
  • Hair cutting or shaving
  • Arguments, anger, negative thoughts

Such actions disturb mental and spiritual balance during eclipse hours.

Why Holi 2026 Is Spiritually Powerful

Eclipses amplify karmic energy. This Holi, prayers, meditation, chanting and acts of charity will be especially rewarding. Observing discipline during the eclipse can protect against its negative impact and invite positive transformation.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lunar Eclipse India Chandra Grahan 2026 Holi 2026
