January 2026 Vrat-Tyohar: From Makar Sankranti To Basant Panchami, Know Dates For Each Festival

January 2026 Vrat Tyohar: January 2026 is set to be an especially auspicious month for followers of Hindu traditions. The first month of the year will witness a continuous series of vrat and festivals, including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami, making it spiritually significant from beginning to end. Along with these, the sacred Magh Mela will also take place during this period, adding to the month’s religious importance.

Devotees believe that holy rituals performed during this time bring spiritual purification, prosperity and divine blessings.

Complete List Of January 2026 Vrat And Festivals

Here is the detailed list of major Hindu vrat and festivals falling in January 2026:

1 January 2026 (Thursday): Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat 3 January 2026 (Saturday): Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima 6 January 2026 (Tuesday): Sakat Chauth

Sakat Chauth 14 January 2026 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Makar Sankranti, Pongal 14 January 2026 (Wednesday): Shattila Ekadashi

Shattila Ekadashi 16 January 2026 (Friday): Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri

Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri 18 January 2026 (Sunday): Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya 23 January 2026 (Friday): Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami 25 January 2026 (Sunday): Rath Saptami

Rath Saptami 26 January 2026 (Monday): Bhishma Ashtami

Bhishma Ashtami 29 January 2026 (Thursday): Jaya Ekadashi

Jaya Ekadashi 30 January 2026 (Friday): Pradosh Vrat

Mauni Amavasya: The Most Sacred Bath Of Magh Mela

According to Hindu beliefs, the waters of the River Ganga become nectar-like on Mauni Amavasya. Devotees who take a holy dip on this day are believed to be freed from sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. It is also said that performing Ganga Snan on Mauni Amavasya helps ancestors attain liberation.

During the Magh Mela, thousands of pilgrims travel to Prayagraj to observe this sacred ritual with deep faith and devotion.

Sakat Chauth Vrat: A Prayer For Children’s Wellbeing

Sakat Chauth is considered one of the most important Chaturthi fasts of the year. Dedicated to Sakat Mata, this vrat is observed by mothers who pray for the health, safety and long life of their children.

The traditional Sakat Chauth katha highlights the compassionate nature of the goddess and reinforces the importance of faith, patience and maternal devotion.

Basant Panchami: Welcoming Spring And Wisdom

Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, learning, music and arts, this festival holds special importance for students and artists.

Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati seeking wisdom, creativity and academic success. The festival symbolises new beginnings, positivity and intellectual growth.

January 2026 promises a powerful blend of devotion, tradition and spiritual renewal. With major vrat and festivals lined up throughout the month, it offers devotees a meaningful and auspicious start to the year.