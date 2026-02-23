Holashtak 2026 Begins 24 February: Know Key Dates, Ritual Rules And What To Avoid Before Holi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As preparations for Holi gather pace, an important eight-day period known as Holashtak is set to begin on 24 February 2026. Observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month, Holashtak runs until 3 March 2026, ending with Holika Dahan on the night of the full moon.

During these eight days, many families traditionally refrain from conducting auspicious ceremonies, believing the period to be astrologically unfavourable.

Why Auspicious Ceremonies Are Avoided

According to religious belief, Holashtak is considered an inauspicious phase due to the planetary positions during this time. Weddings, housewarming ceremonies, naming rituals, mundan, and other significant family events are typically postponed until after Holi.

Astrological traditions suggest that the alignment of major celestial bodies during Holashtak creates a volatile atmosphere, making it unsuitable for celebratory beginnings. As a result, many households wait until the Holika Dahan ritual is completed before resuming important ceremonies.

However, this period is regarded as spiritually significant. Devotees are encouraged to focus on self-discipline, prayer, chanting and devotion.

Which Planets Are Considered ‘Fierce’ During Holashtak?

Astrologers state that during Holashtak, planets including the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn and Rahu are believed to be in an intense or ‘ugra’ state. Because of this, favourable outcomes in new ventures are thought to be less likely.

All traditional Hindu almanacs reference Holashtak and advise against performing auspicious rites during this time. He explains that once Holika Dahan is performed, the environment is considered purified, allowing ceremonies to resume.

Holika Dahan 2026: Key Timings

Holashtak concludes with Holika Dahan on the night of Falgun Purnima.

In 2026, the full moon date begins at 5:18 pm on 2 March and ends at 4:33 pm on 3 March. The Bhadra period will also be in effect during Purnima and will conclude at 4:56 am on 3 March. Holika Dahan will take place at 4:57 am on 3 March, with an auspicious window of 1 hour and 4 minutes available for the ritual.

The festival of colours, Holi, will then be celebrated on 4 March 2026.

As Holashtak approaches, families observing traditional customs may choose to pause major celebrations, turning instead towards reflection and devotion before the vibrant festivities of Holi begin.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]