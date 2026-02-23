Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionHolashtak 2026 Begins 24 February: Know Key Dates, Ritual Rules And What To Avoid Before Holi

Holashtak 2026 Begins 24 February: Know Key Dates, Ritual Rules And What To Avoid Before Holi

Holashtak 2026 starts on 24 February and ends on 3 March with Holika Dahan. Here’s why weddings and other auspicious ceremonies are avoided during these eight days before Holi.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As preparations for Holi gather pace, an important eight-day period known as Holashtak is set to begin on 24 February 2026. Observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month, Holashtak runs until 3 March 2026, ending with Holika Dahan on the night of the full moon.

During these eight days, many families traditionally refrain from conducting auspicious ceremonies, believing the period to be astrologically unfavourable.

ALSO READ: Braj Holi 2026: When Will Lathmar And Rangon Ki Holi Be Celebrated? Check Full Schedule

Why Auspicious Ceremonies Are Avoided

According to religious belief, Holashtak is considered an inauspicious phase due to the planetary positions during this time. Weddings, housewarming ceremonies, naming rituals, mundan, and other significant family events are typically postponed until after Holi.

Astrological traditions suggest that the alignment of major celestial bodies during Holashtak creates a volatile atmosphere, making it unsuitable for celebratory beginnings. As a result, many households wait until the Holika Dahan ritual is completed before resuming important ceremonies.

However, this period is regarded as spiritually significant. Devotees are encouraged to focus on self-discipline, prayer, chanting and devotion.

Which Planets Are Considered ‘Fierce’ During Holashtak?

Astrologers state that during Holashtak, planets including the Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn and Rahu are believed to be in an intense or ‘ugra’ state. Because of this, favourable outcomes in new ventures are thought to be less likely.

All traditional Hindu almanacs reference Holashtak and advise against performing auspicious rites during this time. He explains that once Holika Dahan is performed, the environment is considered purified, allowing ceremonies to resume.

Holika Dahan 2026: Key Timings

Holashtak concludes with Holika Dahan on the night of Falgun Purnima.

In 2026, the full moon date begins at 5:18 pm on 2 March and ends at 4:33 pm on 3 March. The Bhadra period will also be in effect during Purnima and will conclude at 4:56 am on 3 March. Holika Dahan will take place at 4:57 am on 3 March, with an auspicious window of 1 hour and 4 minutes available for the ritual.

The festival of colours, Holi, will then be celebrated on 4 March 2026.

As Holashtak approaches, families observing traditional customs may choose to pause major celebrations, turning instead towards reflection and devotion before the vibrant festivities of Holi begin.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Holashtak and when does it occur in 2026?

Holashtak is an eight-day period observed in the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month. In 2026, it begins on February 24th and concludes on March 3rd with Holika Dahan.

Why do many families avoid auspicious ceremonies during Holashtak?

Traditionally, auspicious ceremonies are avoided as Holashtak is considered astrologically unfavourable due to the intense state of several planets.

Which planets are believed to be in an intense state during Holashtak?

The Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Rahu are believed to be in an intense or 'ugra' state during Holashtak.

When is Holika Dahan in 2026 and what is the auspicious timing?

Holika Dahan in 2026 will take place at 4:57 am on March 3rd. There will be an auspicious window of 1 hour and 4 minutes available for the ritual.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Holika Dahan Holi 2026 Holashtak 2026
Embed widget