Braj Holi 2026: When Will Lathmar And Rangon Ki Holi Be Celebrated? Check Full Schedule

Braj Holi 2026: When Will Lathmar And Rangon Ki Holi Be Celebrated? Check Full Schedule

Braj prepares for vibrant Holi celebrations with traditional events across Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana, as authorities step up security arrangements.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The spirit of Holi has begun to sweep across the sacred land of Braj, the legendary region associated with Lord Krishna’s childhood and divine pastimes. Vibrant preparations are underway in Barsana, Nandgaon, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Mahavan and Baldev, where Holi is not just a festival but a centuries-old spiritual and cultural tradition. From temple rituals to community gatherings, every town in Braj plays a unique role in the multi-day celebrations.

With thousands of devotees and tourists expected to gather for the grand festivities, the local administration has heightened security arrangements, intensified crowd management planning and is conducting continuous review meetings to ensure safety and smooth coordination throughout the celebrations.

This year, beyond the vibrant splash of colours, visitors will also experience the rich folk traditions of Braj, including devotional singing, traditional performances and age-old customs, making the Holi celebrations a blend of faith, culture and festivity.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026 Date: March 3 Or 4? Know Correct Date, Holika Dahan Muhurat And Lunar Eclipse Impact

Holi Celebrations Schedule In Braj

  • February 21: Saints, seers and devotees will celebrate Holi at the Raman Reti Ashram of prominent Braj saint Guru Sharananand Maharaj.
  • February 24: Phag invitation ceremony in Nandgaon.
  • February 24: Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana.
  • February 25: Lathmar Holi in Barsana.
  • February 26: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon.
  • February 27: With Rangbharni Ekadashi, the colourful Holi festivities officially begin across Braj, and gulal starts filling the air in major temples.
  • February 27: Holi celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
  • February 27: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.
  • March 1: Holi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura.
  • March 1: Chhadimar Holi in Gokul.
  • March 3: Procession of the Chaturvedi community (Dola Yatra).
  • March 3: Holika Dahan.
  • March 4 (4:00 AM): In Phalen village, a priest (panda) will pass through the sacred fire during the burning Holi ritual.
  • March 4: Dhulendi Holi will be celebrated across Braj.
  • March 5: Dauji’s famous 'Kapda Phad' Huranga in Baldev.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the official Holi festivities begin in Braj?

The colorful Holi festivities officially begin across Braj on February 27th, coinciding with Rangbharni Ekadashi. Gulal starts filling the air in major temples on this day.

What are some of the unique Holi events in Braj?

Braj hosts unique events like Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana on February 24th and Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon on February 25th and 26th, respectively.

What security measures are in place for the Braj Holi celebrations?

The local administration has heightened security arrangements and intensified crowd management planning. Continuous review meetings are being conducted to ensure safety and smooth coordination.

When is Holika Dahan celebrated in Braj?

Holika Dahan is celebrated on March 3rd across Braj. In Phalen village, a priest will pass through the sacred fire during this ritual on March 4th.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lathmar Holi Holi 2026 Braj Holi 2026 Braj Ki Holi Rangon Ki Holi
Opinion
Embed widget