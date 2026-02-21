Braj Holi 2026: When Will Lathmar And Rangon Ki Holi Be Celebrated? Check Full Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The spirit of Holi has begun to sweep across the sacred land of Braj, the legendary region associated with Lord Krishna’s childhood and divine pastimes. Vibrant preparations are underway in Barsana, Nandgaon, Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Mahavan and Baldev, where Holi is not just a festival but a centuries-old spiritual and cultural tradition. From temple rituals to community gatherings, every town in Braj plays a unique role in the multi-day celebrations.

With thousands of devotees and tourists expected to gather for the grand festivities, the local administration has heightened security arrangements, intensified crowd management planning and is conducting continuous review meetings to ensure safety and smooth coordination throughout the celebrations.

This year, beyond the vibrant splash of colours, visitors will also experience the rich folk traditions of Braj, including devotional singing, traditional performances and age-old customs, making the Holi celebrations a blend of faith, culture and festivity.

ALSO READ: Holi 2026 Date: March 3 Or 4? Know Correct Date, Holika Dahan Muhurat And Lunar Eclipse Impact

Holi Celebrations Schedule In Braj

February 21: Saints, seers and devotees will celebrate Holi at the Raman Reti Ashram of prominent Braj saint Guru Sharananand Maharaj.

Saints, seers and devotees will celebrate Holi at the Raman Reti Ashram of prominent Braj saint Guru Sharananand Maharaj. February 24: Phag invitation ceremony in Nandgaon.

Phag invitation ceremony in Nandgaon. February 24: Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana.

Laddu Maar Holi in Barsana. February 25: Lathmar Holi in Barsana.

Lathmar Holi in Barsana. February 26: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon.

Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon. February 27: With Rangbharni Ekadashi, the colourful Holi festivities officially begin across Braj, and gulal starts filling the air in major temples.

With Rangbharni Ekadashi, the colourful Holi festivities officially begin across Braj, and gulal starts filling the air in major temples. February 27: Holi celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Holi celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. February 27: Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. March 1: Holi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura.

Holi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura. March 1: Chhadimar Holi in Gokul.

Chhadimar Holi in Gokul. March 3: Procession of the Chaturvedi community (Dola Yatra).

Procession of the Chaturvedi community (Dola Yatra). March 3: Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan. March 4 (4:00 AM): In Phalen village, a priest (panda) will pass through the sacred fire during the burning Holi ritual.

In Phalen village, a priest (panda) will pass through the sacred fire during the burning Holi ritual. March 4: Dhulendi Holi will be celebrated across Braj.

Dhulendi Holi will be celebrated across Braj. March 5: Dauji’s famous 'Kapda Phad' Huranga in Baldev.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]