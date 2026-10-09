Gurudevshri Rakeshji Brings Teachings From 30-Plus Scriptures To Diverse Audiences

Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), has built his spiritual teachings around the study of sacred texts from different religious traditions. With more than 15,000 hours of discourses covering over 30 scriptures and teachings available in 11 languages, he seeks to make spiritual philosophy accessible to people from diverse backgrounds.

Based in Dharampur in South Gujarat, Gurudevshri regularly addresses seekers on subjects ranging from the nature of the soul and karma to self-realisation and liberation. His discourses span Jain philosophy, Hindu scriptures and devotional literature, while also drawing on the Bible and the Quran to explain ideas that have relevance across faiths.

Teachings Across Religious Traditions

Among the Jain scriptures he has explored are Shri Uttaradhyayan Sutra, associated with Bhagwan Mahavir's final sermon, and Bhaktamar Stotra, composed by Acharya Manatunga. His discourses have also covered Swayambhustotra, Yogsaar and Gandharvada, which examines questions relating to the soul and karma.

Another central text in his work is Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, the 142-verse composition by Shrimad Rajchandraji. Gurudevshri has written a doctoral thesis of more than 3,000 pages on the work. He is currently explaining Natak Samaysaar, a 17th-century Jain philosophical poem by Banarasidas, through a series of monthly retreats.

His engagement with Indian philosophy extends to the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Kathopanishad, Vivekchudamani and Bhaj Govindam, the latter two associated with Adi Shankaracharya. Other subjects of his discourses include the Ashtavakra Gita, Yogavasishtha and Narad Bhakti Sutra. He has also explored the devotional compositions of Gangasati, the Gujarati saint-poet.

Alongside these works, Gurudevshri refers to teachings from Christianity and Islam, presenting ideas from different scriptures in ways that connect with questions about human behaviour, identity and spiritual growth.

A Different Choice for Jain Festival Discourses

His approach is reflected in the subjects he selects for public discourses. Since 1992, Gurudevshri has delivered annual discourse series in Mumbai during Paryushan, one of the most significant festivals in the Jain calendar.

In 2016, he chose Bhaj Govindam, a devotional composition by Adi Shankaracharya, for the occasion. The selection brought a text from the Vedantic tradition into a programme associated with Jain religious observance.

The previous year's series was titled Sarvasammat Dharma, meaning "the universally accepted religion." The theme reflected his emphasis on understanding spiritual principles beyond the boundaries of a particular community.

His audiences include people from different religious backgrounds. During an eight-day Paryushan programme at Mumbai's Dome SVP Stadium in September, a Parsi woman named Zenobia attended after a friend encouraged her to accompany them. She continued attending throughout the programme.

"I am a Parsi," she said later, "but I am bowled over by Rakesh ji."

The Influence of Shrimad Rajchandraji

Gurudevshri's approach draws inspiration from his spiritual guide, Shrimad Rajchandraji, the 19th-century philosopher widely recognised as Mahatma Gandhi's spiritual guide.

When Gandhi, while in South Africa, sought Shrimadji's views on the nature of true religion, the response emphasised the purpose of spiritual practice rather than allegiance to a particular religious label. The underlying idea was that a path is meaningful when it helps a person realise the true nature of the soul.

Gurudevshri's academic background has also shaped his teaching. He earned a gold medal in his M.A. in Philosophy and completed a doctorate at the University of Mumbai. He later received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from the Claremont School of Theology in California.

His discourses combine philosophical reasoning with explanations intended for a general audience. Rather than asking listeners to accept beliefs without question, he examines scriptural ideas and relates them to everyday experiences.

"Dharma should touch your whole being, not just your tongue."

The statement reflects his view that religion should influence a person's conduct and outlook, rather than remain limited to rituals or verbal expressions of faith.

Taking Spiritual Teachings to Wider Audiences

Gurudevshri's work also includes participation in international congregations and interfaith gatherings. He has travelled to 98 countries and addressed audiences on themes related to spiritual understanding, peace and social service.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has developed several initiatives to make his discourses accessible beyond the ashram. Its monthly weekend retreats, known as satsang shibirs, focus on selected sacred texts and are free to attend.

The Mission also broadcasts his teachings online through its multilingual initiative, Wisdom Without Borders. As part of the effort to expand access to Jain philosophy, Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra has been translated into 60 languages to mark Gurudevshri's 60th year.

These initiatives allow people to engage with the teachings regardless of their location or religious background. They also extend the reach of texts that might otherwise remain unfamiliar to audiences outside their original traditions.

Emphasis on Common Ground

Gurudevshri's work places the study of scriptures within a broader discussion about self-understanding and spiritual development. By drawing from Jain, Hindu, Christian and Islamic sources, he encourages listeners to examine the ideas that different traditions share without overlooking their individual contexts.

For Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, this approach reflects the belief that spiritual inquiry need not be restricted by religious identity or geography.

His teaching programme combines traditional scriptural study with contemporary methods of communication, including online broadcasts and translations. Through these efforts, the Mission continues to introduce a wider audience to philosophical ideas concerning the self, ethical living and the search for spiritual freedom.