Gupt Navratri Day 3: Offer This Sacred Bhog To Maa Chandraghanta To Seek Prosperity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Third day of Gupt Navratri honors Goddess Chandraghanta.

Offering kheer, honey resolves financial woes, awakens energy.

Perform rituals, chant mantras to receive divine blessings.

Today is the third day of Gupt Navratri in the month of Ashadha. The nine days of Gupt Navratri are considered extremely miraculous for tantric practice, mantra siddhi, and awakening dormant spiritual powers. Today, on the third day, the highly beneficial form of Goddess Durga, Maa Chandraghanta, is worshipped. According to astrology, chanting a special mantra and offering the Goddess her favorite food on this day can alleviate even the most pressing financial difficulties in life.

Mother Chandraghanta Is The Goddess Of Supernatural Powers

The form of Maa Chandraghanta is supremely peaceful and divine. Her forehead is adorned with a bell-shaped crescent moon, giving her this name. Riding on a lion, the goddess has ten arms, each adorned with weapons that destroy evil. It is believed that worshipping her on the third day of Gupt Navratri eliminates fear and awakens the Manipur Chakra.

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To Overcome Financial Crisis, Offer This Special Offering Today.

If you have been struggling with debt, business losses, or financial difficulties for a long time, today could prove to be a blessing. Offer the following items to please Goddess Chandraghanta today:

Saffron-Infused Makhana Kheer: Goddess Chandraghanta is particularly fond of white sweets or kheer made from cow's milk. Offering makhana kheer with saffron today strengthens the Moon in your horoscope, helping you recover lost wealth.

Offering Of Honey: To overcome obstacles in work and to overcome enemies, do not forget to offer honey to the Goddess today.

Chant This Mantra Today To Awaken Divine Energy.

During Gupt Navratri, chanting mantras (mentally without making a sound) yields a thousand times more benefits. Today, during puja, sit on a red or yellow seat and chant this mantra at least 108 times:

Welfare Mantra: Pindajapravararudha chandakopasastrakairyuta. She is wellknown as Chandraghanta and she is gracious to me

Simple Mantra For Quick Fruits: Om Devi Chandraghantaayai Namah॥

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Simple Worship Method Of Maa Chandraghanta:

Bath And Resolution: Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes (red or yellow).

Beginning Of Worship: First of all, pay obeisance to the Kalash deity, Lord Ganesha and the eternal flame.

Make-Up: Purify the idol of Maa Chandraghanta with Ganga water and offer Akshat, Sindoor, Kumkum and red flowers (especially lotus or rose).

Offerings And Incense: Offer sweets made from milk or honey to the Goddess. Light incense and a lamp and chant the above mantra with a calm mind.

Aarti: At the end of the puja, light camphor and sing the Aarti of Maa Chandraghanta and express your wish.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]