Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahab's seven sons martyred defending truth in Karbala.

Chehlum is being celebrated around the world today, August 4, 2026. On this occasion, a unique story from the families of Bollywood veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt is making the rounds. Very few people know that the Dutt family belongs to the 'Hussaini Brahmin' tradition, whose ancestors sacrificed their lives for Imam Hussain in the field of Karbala.

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Today, August 4, 2026, Chehlum is being celebrated with great devotion and reverence across the world. This day, which falls exactly 40 days after the 10th of Muharram (Ashura), commemorates Imam Hussein and the martyrs of Karbala. On this holy and emotional occasion of Chehlum, while millions of eyes are moist, a unique story of India also comes to mind which surprises everyone. We're talking about the family history of Bollywood veteran Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay Dutt. Did you know that the Dutt family's roots are not just linked to Indian cinema, but also to the 1400-year-old historical tale of Chehlum and Karbala? It may be hard to believe, but Sanjay Dutt's family belongs to the 'Hussaini Brahmin' community, a unique Hindu community that is Brahmin by birth but mourns with full devotion in the memory of Imam Hussain on Chehlum and Muharram.

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The Day Of Chehlum And The Historical Identity Of The Dutt Family

Today, on the occasion of Chehlum, "azaadaris" (worship services) and "mourning meetings" are being held around the world. The late actor and former Union Minister Sunil Dutt was always proud of his Hussaini identity throughout his life. Sunil Dutt not only participated in the mourning processions during Muharram and Chehlum, but also embodied Imam Hussain's message of patience and humanity in his own life. The historic marches he led during his time to promote peace, unity, and brotherhood in society were inspired by this Hussaini history of his ancestors.

Sanjay Dutt Has The Blood Of Rahul Dutt Running In His Veins.

Sanjay Dutt's ancestors had a deep connection to the very battlefield of Karbala, where Chehlum is celebrated today. According to history, in 680 AD (61 Hijri), the ruthless army of Yazid surrounded Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and his 72 companions in Karbala, Iraq. At that time, Rahab Sidh Dutt, a warrior Brahmin from Punjab, was living in Arabia for business. He was so impressed by Imam Hussein's justice, truthfulness, and principles that when the battle broke out, he, along with his seven sons: Sahas Rai, Haras Rai, Sher Khan, Rai Pun, Dharam Pat, Ghata, and Shivani, decided to fight on Imam Hussein's side. In the bloody Battle of Karbala, all seven of Rahab Dutt's sons were martyred defending truth and justice. Rahab Dutt's descendants later became known as the "Mohiyal Dutts," and Sanjay Dutt carries forward the legacy of this glorious lineage.

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This 1400-year-old Saying Comes To Mind On Chehlum.

It is said that when Rahab Dutt sacrificed everything for the Imam, Imam Hussain became very emotional and told him that the soil of India is very sacred and true people like you are the real example of humanity. Today, on the occasion of Chehlum, the same age-old famous saying is being repeated again in the Mohiyal community:-

Wow Dutt Sultan, Hindu's religion, Muslim's faith,

half Hindu, half Muslim.

How Is This Tradition Followed Today On Chehlum?

Hussaini Brahmins (Mohiyal Dutt) are primarily settled in the Indian states of Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Today, on the sacred and emotional occasion of Chehlum, this community is observing its centuries-old tradition with full devotion.

Why Is This Message Important In Today's Times?

Today, when we often hear about hatred and distance all over the world, this story of Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt's family reminds us that raising voice against oppression and supporting humanity cannot be confined within the boundaries of any one religion. Imam Hussain's sacrifice is an inspiration not just for a particular community, but for every person who stands up against injustice. Today, on Chehlum, this story of the Dutt family emerges as the most beautiful face of India's "Ganga-Jamuni culture." Today, on the occasion of Chehlum on 4th August 2026, if you too were unaware of this surprising family history of Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt, then do share this article with your friends and family, so that everyone can know about this unique and shared heritage of India!

FAQs

Does Sanjay Dutt come from a Hussaini Brahmin family?

The Dutt family is associated with the Mohiyal Brahmin community. A section of this community has a tradition of reverence for Imam Hussain.

Who was Rahib Siddh Dutt?

The oral tradition of the Mohiyal community describes Rahib Siddh Dutt as a warrior who supported Imam Hussain and sacrificed his seven sons.

Did Sunil Dutt celebrate Muharram?

Filmmaker Shamsuddin Agha quoted Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya Dutt as saying that her father would stay away from festivities during the first ten days of Muharram.

Who are the Hussaini Brahmins?

The Hussaini Brahmins are a small group within the Mohiyal Brahmin community, who share a Hindu identity and reverence for Imam Hussain and the sacrifice of Karbala.