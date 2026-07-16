Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Categorised offerings served daily; devotees partake at Anand Bazaar.

Puri's world-famous Shri Jagannath Temple's traditions and beliefs are as remarkable as its "Mahaprasad." Lord Jagannath is offered six times within 24 hours, consisting primarily of 56 dishes. These are called "Chhappan Bhog." But do you know why this food cooked in the temple kitchen is called "Abaadha," and what social and mythological philosophy lies behind it? Let's understand it in detail.

Mahaprabhu's Fifty-Six Offerings Are Divided Into Two Main Categories.

The cuisine of the Jagannath Temple is mainly divided into two categories:

Shankhudi Bhog: Main course food (like rice, lentils and vegetables) boiled and cooked in earthen pots in the kitchen.

Nishankhudi Bhog: Dry fruits, pitha, traditional sweets and baked dishes.

1. Shankhudi Bhog: Traditional Cooked Main Dishes

Kanika: A very popular sweet yellow rice dish prepared with ghee, jaggery, cinnamon and raisins.

Khichdi: Divine Khichdi made from rice, lentils, pure ghee and a pinch of asafoetida, which Mahaprabhu enjoys with great relish.

Oriya Bhaat and Meetha Bhaat: Pure white rice cooked in the traditional Puri style and special rice with a mild sweet flavour.

Dalma: One of Odisha's most famous dishes. It is made with toor dal (pigeon lentils) along with native vegetables (such as raw banana, pumpkin, taro, eggplant) and special spices, cooked without onion or garlic.

Besara: A spicy and delicious dish made from a combination of mustard paste, pumpkin and other selected green vegetables.

Saga: Local green leafy vegetables (like Poi or Amaranth leaves) which are offered to Mahaprabhu daily.

Mahura: A thick and spicy curry prepared from roots and mixed vegetables.

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2. Pitha and traditional sweets

Poda Pitha: Made from rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, this pitha is baked over low heat. It is also offered to the deity at the Mausi Maa temple during the Bahuda Yatra (reverse chariot).

Enduri Pitha: A unique dish prepared by steaming rice and lentil batter in turmeric leaves with coconut-jaggery stuffing.

Arisa Pitha: A crispy pitha made by deep-frying a thick batter of rice flour and jaggery with sesame seeds in desi ghee.

Kakara Pitha: A very tasty and soft sweet made from semolina, sugar and coconut husk.

Sana and Bada Amullu: This is the traditional Puri temple version of Malpua, made from refined flour and sugar syrup.

3. Sukhila Prasad (Dried And Baked Dishes)

These dishes are preserved for a long time and are taken home by devotees from India and abroad:

Khaja: The most famous dry part of Mahaprasad, in which layers of flour are fried in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup.

Gaja: A slightly thicker and square shaped sweet dish than Khaja.

Magaja Laddu: A large, granular laddu made from gram flour, sugar and pure desi ghee.

Khuduma: A dry, crispy mathri-like sweet made from refined flour and salt/sugar.

Time Cycle Of Chhappan Bhoga (Daily Ritual)

The time and sequence of these 56 offerings are served to Mahaprabhu in six stages throughout the day are as follows:

The daily offering of Abadha Mahaprasad at the Jagannath Temple follows a fixed schedule, with different dishes served to the deities throughout the day. The first offering, Gopal Vallabh Bhog, is made at around 8:30 am and includes a light breakfast of grated coconut, khoya, lai and fresh fruits. At 10:00 am, the Sakala Dhupa (Morning Bhog) is offered, featuring dishes such as Amalu (Malpua) and a variety of traditional pithas.

Between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, the Bhoga Mandapa Bhoga is presented, consisting of generous servings of rice, dalma, besar and mahura, which are later distributed among devotees as Mahaprasad. The Madhyahna Dhupa (Midday Bhog) is offered between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm and includes a royal meal of Kanika (sweet rice), Odia rice, Dalma and Khatta.

In the evening, between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, the Sandhya Dhupa (Evening Bhog) is offered after the evening aarti, with preparations such as rice, dal and sweet cakes. The final offering of the day, Bada Singhar Bhoga, takes place at around 11:00 pm before the deities retire for the night. It includes light dishes like sweet pakhal (fermented rice), curry and Kakara Pitha, marking the conclusion of the day's sacred food offerings.

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Why Is Mahaprasad Called 'Abaadha'?

Any food cooked inside the Jagannath Temple is simply called "anna" until it is offered as bhog. However, as soon as it is placed before Vimala Devi (a Shaktipeeth within the temple complex) and offered to Lord Jagannath with Tulsi leaves, it becomes the divine "mahaprasad" or "abaadha ." There are two main mythological and social beliefs behind the term "abaadha":

1. Literal meaning: where there is no obstacle or bondage ('a-baddha')

The word 'Abaadha' originally comes from the Sanskrit word 'Abaadha', which means – "in which there is no obstacle, obstruction or bondage."

Beyond Caste: Even in ancient times, when untouchability was rampant in society, this offering had no social restrictions. Kings and paupers, Brahmins and Shudras could all partake from the same vessel.

No Impurity: In Hindu tradition, food is considered impure if touched by someone, but it is never impure. If a grain of bread falls from someone's hand while eating, another person can pick it up and eat it.

2. The legend of Shabara king Visvavasu and Neelamadhava

According to legend, before his incarnation in Puri, the Lord was worshipped in the forests of Odisha by the tribal Shabara king Visvavasu as "Nilmadhava." He offered the Lord simple offerings of roots and wild grains, without any ritualistic rituals or strict rules. When King Indradyumna built the huge temple at Puri, the Lord instructed in a dream: "Even though my worship will now be conducted with royal pomp and according to the Vedas, the first right to my kitchen will always belong to the descendants of my supreme devotee Visvavasu (the Daitapati or the Pig Servant). Here, food will be cooked and distributed with the same tribal simplicity and without any discrimination (barrier)."

In honour of this order of God, this food was named 'Abaadha'.

3 Quick Facts About 'Abadha' and Mahaprasad

Connection with Vimala Devi: After being cooked in the kitchen, when this food is offered to Mata Vimala (who is a main Shaktipeeth) located in the temple premises, only then it gets tantrically proven and takes the form of 'Abaadha Mahaprasad'.

Anand Bazaar (the world's largest food court): A special place within the temple complex, called "Anand Bazaar," is dedicated to the consumption of this Abadha Prasad. Thousands of people gather here daily to partake of the Abadha offerings, sitting on the ground.

Dried rice (nirmalya): Any leftover grain that is dried in the sun is called "nirmalya." It is believed that if even a single grain of "nirmalya" enters a person's mouth at the time of death, they attain heaven.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein