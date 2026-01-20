Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: 4 Sacred Remedies To Resolve Money, Career And Marriage Problems

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Magh Gupt Navratri 2026: Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 will be observed from 19 January to 27 January, a sacred nine-day period devoted to the Ten Mahavidyas, the powerful forms of the Divine Feminine in Hindu tradition. Unlike Chaitra or Sharadiya Navratri, Gupt Navratri is performed quietly and privately, making it especially significant for spiritual seekers, householders, and those facing long-standing obstacles. It is believed that sincere, discreet worship during this period can help remove financial stress, career stagnation, marital discord, and negative energies.

Below are powerful yet simple remedies that can be practised during Magh Gupt Navratri to invite divine grace and positive transformation.

Light A Lamp With Cloves To Remove Negativity

During the nine days of Gupt Navratri, light an oil lamp every evening and place one or two cloves (laung) in it before performing the Goddess’s aarti. After the prayer, gently rotate the lamp around your home.

This ritual is believed to cleanse the space of negative energies and create a protective spiritual aura. Many devotees believe it also brings harmony in married life and peace within the household. Performing this practice daily with faith and discipline is said to strengthen divine vibrations in the home.

Offer Sacred Bhog To Hanuman Ji And The Goddess

On Gupt Navratri days, offer betel leaf (paan) to Lord Hanuman and cardamom with sugar crystals (elaichi and mishri) to the Goddess.

According to belief, this offering helps reduce professional stress, improves workplace relationships, and eases tension with seniors or employers. It is especially recommended for those facing career instability or constant obstacles at work. The offering should be done with devotion and gratitude, without public display.

A Secret Ashtami Remedy For Financial Growth

On Ashtami, discreetly write the sacred seed mantra “Shreem” using saffron (kesar) on a betel leaf. Offer it at the feet of the Goddess during prayer.

After some time, wrap the leaf in a red cloth and place it in your locker, safe, or the area where you keep money and valuables. This remedy is traditionally believed to attract prosperity, stabilise finances, and open new income opportunities, especially when done with complete faith and secrecy.

Black Pepper Remedy To Ward Off Negative Forces

At night during Gupt Navratri, place a small bowl of black peppercorns in a hidden corner of your home where it remains unseen. The next morning, discard the peppercorns in an isolated place or bury them in soil.

This practice is believed to absorb negative energies, evil influences, and unexplained disturbances affecting the household. It is considered particularly effective for restoring peace and emotional balance within the family.

Coconut Remedy For Persistent Failure And Financial Stress

If hard work is not yielding results or financial pressure continues, rotate a whole coconut around the heads of all family members 11 times and then discard it at a deserted place.

This remedy should be done quietly during Gupt Navratri and is believed to help remove nazar dosh (evil eye) and energetic blockages that hinder progress and prosperity.

Spiritual Practices For Planetary Peace

Magh Gupt Navratri is also considered extremely powerful for tantric sadhana and planetary remedies. Devotees may perform Rudrabhishek, Durga Saptashati recitation, or Kali sadhana to pacify the effects of Shani, Rahu, and Ketu.

Such practices are traditionally believed to bring mental strength, spiritual protection, and long-term stability when done under proper guidance.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 is not about grand rituals but quiet faith, discipline, and inner devotion. When practised sincerely, these sacred remedies are believed to invite the Goddess’s blessings and gently transform life’s challenges into opportunities for growth and peace.

