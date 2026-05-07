Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated May 27 or 28, 2026.

Festival date depends on crescent moon sighting.

Commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice and devotion.

Ritual Qurbani and charity are central observances.

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam, is expected to be celebrated on May 27 or 28 this year. However, the final date will only be confirmed after the sighting of the moon.

Also known as Bakrid, Qurbani, or Eid-ul-Adha, the festival is observed by Muslims across the world with prayers, gratitude, and acts of charity. The occasion is deeply associated with devotion to Allah, sacrifice, generosity, and faith.

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When Is Bakrid 2026?

The exact dates of Islamic festivals are not fixed in advance because they are based on the lunar calendar. The beginning of every Islamic month depends on the sighting of the crescent moon (Hilal), which is why festival dates often vary each year according to the Gregorian calendar.

According to the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah. The moon for Dhul Hijjah 2026 is expected to be sighted on May 17 or 18. Once the moon is visible, the official date for Bakrid will be announced, and preparations for the festival will begin in full swing.

Why Is Bakrid Celebrated After Eid-ul-Fitr?

While Eid-ul-Fitr is considered one of the biggest festivals in Islam, Eid-ul-Adha holds equal religious importance and is regarded as the second most significant Islamic festival.

The festival commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his unwavering devotion and obedience to Allah. Muslims remember his willingness to sacrifice for the sake of faith and offer prayers in his honour.

As soon as the moon of Dhul Hijjah is sighted, markets begin to witness festive activity. People start shopping for new clothes, sweets, and animals for the ritual sacrifice.

Why Is Qurbani Important On Bakrid?

Bakrid is considered incomplete without the ritual of Qurbani (sacrifice). On this day, animals such as goats, sheep, lambs, buffaloes, or camels are sacrificed according to Islamic traditions and halal practices.

There is also a strong emphasis on charity and sharing. The meat from the sacrificed animal is traditionally divided into three equal parts. One portion is kept for the family, the second is distributed among relatives and close ones, and the third is given to the poor and needy.

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