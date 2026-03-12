Iran Allows India-Flagged Vessels Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Gulf Tensions: Report

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Iran has allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, offering a major relief to India as the global energy crisis deepens amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

The breakthrough followed talks between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Indian Tankers Begin Safe Passage

Following the diplomatic engagement, at least two Indian tankers, Pushpak and Parimal, are reported to be passing safely through the narrow waterway, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

The development comes even as vessels linked to the United States, European Union countries and Israel continue to face restrictions amid heightened regional tensions.

In another key development, a Liberian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, captained by an Indian, successfully cleared the strait two days ago and has since docked at the port of Mumbai.

The vessel became the first ship bound for India to safely navigate the waterway after maritime traffic slowed dramatically following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iranian Navy Earlier Warned Ships

Earlier, the commander of the naval wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had warned that ships intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran’s approval.

According to the warning, vessels attempting to sail through without authorisation could risk being targeted by Iranian forces.

War Enters 12th Day, Oil Prices Surge

The ongoing military campaign involving the United States and Israel against Iran has now entered its 12th day, with no immediate signs of de-escalation.

The conflict has sharply reduced maritime traffic in the region and pushed global oil prices higher, raising concerns over energy supplies and international shipping routes.

Tehran has tightened controls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz but said ships not serving the interests of the United States or Israel would be allowed safe passage.