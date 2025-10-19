Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025: Know Significance, Rituals, And How Bengal Celebrates Kali Chaudas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionBhoot Chaturdashi 2025: Know Significance, Rituals, And How Bengal Celebrates Kali Chaudas

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025, also known as Kali Chaudas, is celebrated in Bengal with unique rituals, puja timings, and traditions to honour ancestors and ward off negative energies.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025: Bhoot Chaturdashi, popularly known as Kali Chaudas or Narak Chaturdashi, is observed a day before Diwali, primarily in Bengal. This festival marks the day to honour ancestors, seek their blessings, and protect the home from negative energies. Unique to this region, Bhoot Chaturdashi combines spiritual reverence with cultural traditions, making it an essential prelude to the grand Diwali celebrations. On this day, special rituals are performed to ward off evil spirits and offer peace to departed souls, blending devotion with ancestral respect.

ALSO READ: Narak Chaturdashi And Diwali 2025: Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of Mahalakshmi Puja, And More

How Bhoot Chaturdashi Is Celebrated In Bengal

In Bengal, Bhoot Chaturdashi is a blend of rituals, puja, and community traditions. Early morning, families take a ritualistic bath before sunrise, preparing themselves spiritually for the day. The evening is dedicated to special puja ceremonies, where deities such as Maa Kali, Lord Yama, Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, Hanuman Ji, and Vishnu Ji are worshipped. Devotees light 14 clay lamps (Choddo Pradeep) around the home, at doors, windows, and near Tulsi plants, symbolising guidance for ancestral spirits and protection from malevolent forces. This ceremonial lighting is believed to attract positive energy and invite blessings, ensuring both spiritual and domestic harmony.

Religious Significance And Traditions

Bhoot Chaturdashi holds profound spiritual meaning. It is believed that on this day, the spirits of 14 ancestors visit their families to seek love and blessings. Lighting lamps and performing puja honours these spirits and ensures their contentment. Simultaneously, these rituals safeguard the household from negative energies, which are thought to be particularly active on this night. Children are advised to remain indoors, following age-old beliefs that the day could expose them to harmful supernatural influences. Bengal also observes unique culinary traditions such as preparing Choddo Shak, a special dish combining 14 leafy vegetables as an offering to the deities and ancestors.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025 Puja Muhurat And Rituals

This year, Bhoot Chaturdashi will be observed on 19 October 2025, with the auspicious time for Kali Chaudas puja falling between 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM on 20 October. The Chaturdashi tithi begins at 1:51 PM on 19 October and concludes at 3:44 PM on 20 October. Devotees light the 14 clay lamps, perform puja, and offer prayers to Maa Kali and other deities at sunset and midnight. Visiting cremation grounds is also considered auspicious for worshipping the goddess of darkness and spirits, further connecting with the mystical essence of the festival.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Diwali 2025 Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025 Kali Chaudas 2025 Bengal Festivals
