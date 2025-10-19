Narak Chaturdashi And Diwali 2025: Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of Mahalakshmi Puja, And More
Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on 19 and 20 October respectively. Know the mythological significance, muhurat, and complete Mahalakshmi Puja rituals for these festivals.
Narak Chaturdashi And Diwali 2025: The festival of Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali 2025 marks one of the most sacred times of the Hindu calendar, celebrating the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. According to experts, Narak Chaturdashi will be observed on 19 October 2025 (Sunday), followed by Diwali on 20 October 2025 (Monday). These two consecutive days are considered highly auspicious for spiritual cleansing, prosperity rituals, and worshipping Goddess Mahalakshmi for wealth and fortune.
Mythological Significance Of Narak Chaturdashi
Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali, Kali Chaudas, or Rup Chaudas, is celebrated a day before the grand festival of lights. As per the Puranas, on this day, Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Naraksura, liberating 16,000 captive women, a symbol of triumph, purity, and renewal.
- Women traditionally begin the day with the Abhyang Snan, a sacred bath using sesame oil and herbal paste, believed to cleanse the body and soul while warding off negative energy.
- This year, Abhyang Snan Muhurat will be observed on 20 October from 05:13 AM to 06:25 AM. During this time, bathing with sesame oil and ubtan (herbal scrub) is said to promote spiritual protection and beauty.
- Amrit Siddhi Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will coincide between 19 October evening 05:49 PM to 20 October morning 06:29 AM, making it one of the most favourable times for puja, shopping, and charity.
Diwali 2025: Mahalakshmi Puja Vidhi And Auspicious Muhurat
The festival of Diwali will be celebrated with grandeur on 20 October 2025 (Monday). The Kartik Amavasya Tithi begins on 20 October at 03:45 PM and ends on 21 October at 05:55 PM. As per tradition, performing Mahalakshmi Puja during the Pradosh Kaal and Sthir Lagna brings long-lasting wealth and divine blessings.
Mahalakshmi Puja 2025 Muhurat
- Pradosh Kaal: 6:50 PM – 8:24 PM
- Sthir Vrishabha Lagna: 7:18 PM – 9:15 PM
- Most Auspicious Period: 7:30 PM – 7:43 PM
This period is considered ideal for invoking Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha together. Lighting diyas in every corner of the home symbolises the removal of darkness and ignorance while inviting peace, wealth, and harmony.
Chaughadia Muhurat For Diwali Night
- Char: 5:51 PM – 7:26 PM
- Labh: 10:37 PM – 12:12 AM
- Shubh-Amrit: 1:48 AM – 4:58 AM
Sacred Rituals And Remedies For Diwali 2025
Worshipping Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, Yama, Chitragupta, Kuber, Bhairav, Kuldevta, and Pitru during Diwali ensures protection, prosperity, and spiritual elevation. Chanting the Shri Suktam and Vishnu Sahasranama during the night strengthens positive vibrations and attracts abundance.
Lighting deepaks in every corner of the home and offering prayers at crossroads or near water sources is believed to remove obstacles and negativity from one’s life.
