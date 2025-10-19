Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionNarak Chaturdashi And Diwali 2025: Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of Mahalakshmi Puja, And More

Narak Chaturdashi And Diwali 2025: Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals, Significance Of Mahalakshmi Puja, And More

Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on 19 and 20 October respectively. Know the mythological significance, muhurat, and complete Mahalakshmi Puja rituals for these festivals.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Narak Chaturdashi And Diwali 2025: The festival of Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali 2025 marks one of the most sacred times of the Hindu calendar, celebrating the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. According to experts, Narak Chaturdashi will be observed on 19 October 2025 (Sunday), followed by Diwali on 20 October 2025 (Monday). These two consecutive days are considered highly auspicious for spiritual cleansing, prosperity rituals, and worshipping Goddess Mahalakshmi for wealth and fortune.

Mythological Significance Of Narak Chaturdashi

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali, Kali Chaudas, or Rup Chaudas, is celebrated a day before the grand festival of lights. As per the Puranas, on this day, Lord Krishna destroyed the demon Naraksura, liberating 16,000 captive women, a symbol of triumph, purity, and renewal.

  • Women traditionally begin the day with the Abhyang Snan, a sacred bath using sesame oil and herbal paste, believed to cleanse the body and soul while warding off negative energy.
  • This year, Abhyang Snan Muhurat will be observed on 20 October from 05:13 AM to 06:25 AM. During this time, bathing with sesame oil and ubtan (herbal scrub) is said to promote spiritual protection and beauty.
  • Amrit Siddhi Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will coincide between 19 October evening 05:49 PM to 20 October morning 06:29 AM, making it one of the most favourable times for puja, shopping, and charity.

Diwali 2025: Mahalakshmi Puja Vidhi And Auspicious Muhurat

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated with grandeur on 20 October 2025 (Monday). The Kartik Amavasya Tithi begins on 20 October at 03:45 PM and ends on 21 October at 05:55 PM. As per tradition, performing Mahalakshmi Puja during the Pradosh Kaal and Sthir Lagna brings long-lasting wealth and divine blessings.

Mahalakshmi Puja 2025 Muhurat

  • Pradosh Kaal: 6:50 PM – 8:24 PM
  • Sthir Vrishabha Lagna: 7:18 PM – 9:15 PM
  • Most Auspicious Period: 7:30 PM – 7:43 PM

This period is considered ideal for invoking Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha together. Lighting diyas in every corner of the home symbolises the removal of darkness and ignorance while inviting peace, wealth, and harmony.

Chaughadia Muhurat For Diwali Night

  • Char: 5:51 PM – 7:26 PM
  • Labh: 10:37 PM – 12:12 AM
  • Shubh-Amrit: 1:48 AM – 4:58 AM

Sacred Rituals And Remedies For Diwali 2025

Worshipping Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, Yama, Chitragupta, Kuber, Bhairav, Kuldevta, and Pitru during Diwali ensures protection, prosperity, and spiritual elevation. Chanting the Shri Suktam and Vishnu Sahasranama during the night strengthens positive vibrations and attracts abundance.

Lighting deepaks in every corner of the home and offering prayers at crossroads or near water sources is believed to remove obstacles and negativity from one’s life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Diwali 2025 Diwali 2025 Date Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 Mahalakshmi Puja Muhurat
