Bhog Niyam: Should Prasad Be Removed After Aarti Or Kept Overnight? Know What Scriptures Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Remove devotional offerings after worship ceremony concludes.

Perishable food offerings should not remain overnight at home.

Refrigerate edible prasad safely; temple rituals differ significantly.

Bhog Niyam: When should the offerings placed before God after worship be removed? Immediately after the Aarti is completed, after 10 minutes, or should the plate of food be left overnight? Different households have different traditions regarding this matter. Many consider it auspicious to keep the offerings overnight, while others distribute them as prasad immediately after the Aarti.

The scriptures prescribe offering naivedya to God and then partaking of prasad. However, there is no universal time limit for every home puja, where the offering must be removed after exactly 5, 10, or 15 minutes. Generally, one can offer the offering and wait until the chanting of mantras or aarti is complete. After this, the offering should be removed as prasad.

What Is The Scriptural Basis For Offering Food?

In the 26th verse of the ninth chapter of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna says, Patram Pushpam Falam Toyam Yo Me Bhaktya Prayachhati. The meaning is that when a devotee offers a leaf, flower, fruit, or water with pure devotion, God accepts it. This verse emphasizes the devotion and purity of the devotee's offerings over the quantity or price of the offering.

The 27th chapter of the 11th canto of the Srimad Bhagavata Purana details the worship of the idol of God. Verse 34 mentions offering jaggery, kheer, ghee, yogurt, modaks, and other food items as naivedya, depending on one's capacity. This makes it clear that offering food is not merely a custom, but a part of the worship system.

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What Is The Difference Between Naivedya And Prasad?

The food offered to God is called naivedya or bhog. After the offering process is complete, the food is called prasad. The Bhagavad Gita, in the 13th verse of the third chapter, refers to those who consume leftover food from a yajna (sacrifice). Its general meaning is that the food should first be offered to God and then consumed.

Therefore, the purpose of bhog is not to keep the food before God for an indefinite period of time, but to first offer it and then accept it as prasad.

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After How Long Should The Offering Be Removed?

There is no specific number of minutes specified in these scriptures. The time can vary depending on the method of worship, deity, sect, and family tradition.

This sequence can be followed in normal home worship,

Take out food for God in a separate clean vessel.

While offering Naivedya, chant the mantra of your favorite deity.

Take some time to remain quiet and chant or pray.

After Aarti and Pranam, remove the offering.

First take some prasad and then distribute it among the family.

Should The Offerings Be Kept In Front Of God Overnight?

In normal household pujas, items like milk, kheer, halwa, puri, vegetables, cooked rice, and cut fruit should not be left open overnight. This is not due to fear of any evil, but rather for purity and food safety. Uncovered food can attract dust, ants, or other insects. Milk and cooked food can spoil quickly in hot weather.

FSSAI food safety standards recommend not storing gravy-based foods at room temperature for more than two hours. Therefore, it's best to remove perishable offerings made at night after the puja and store them in a covered container or in the refrigerator.

Why Is Night Sleeping Offering Kept In Temples?

In many temples, naivedya (offerings) are offered to the deity multiple times a day and shayan bhoga (sleeping offering) at night. There are specific times for each service, and trained priests place and remove the offerings according to the temple's Agama or sectarian tradition.

This does not mean that the entire plate of offerings remains in front of the idol throughout the night. Offering the offerings is a prescribed service, and the offerings are removed after completion. This special arrangement in the temple should not be applied to ordinary home worship.

What To Do If The Offering Is Left Overnight By Mistake?

If an offering is accidentally left in the temple overnight, there's no need to panic or consider it a bad omen. After bathing in the morning, remove the offering, clean the place of worship, and pray normally after seeking forgiveness from the deity. There's no universal rule for redoing the entire puja or performing any special atonement.

It's also not right to assume milk, kheer, cooked food, or cut fruit left out overnight is safe just by looking at or smelling it. If the food is suspicious, don't eat it yourself or feed it to any human or animal. Respecting the prasad doesn't mean risking your health by eating spoiled food.

If whole fruits, sugar candy, or packed dry sweets are in safe condition, they can be consumed after checking them.

Can Prasad Be Kept In The Fridge?

After the puja, milk, kheer, halwa, or other perishable offerings can be stored in a clean, covered container in the refrigerator. The scriptures do not instruct against intentionally spoiling offerings. Respect for food means keeping it clean, consuming it on time, and not wasting it.

It would be better to offer only as much food to God as the family can consume or distribute in time.

Keep These Things In Mind

The offerings should be clean and sattvic. If you need to taste the food prepared for the Lord, follow family culinary traditions; but do not leave the offering plate untouched. Keep the offering covered after offering. Dispose of spoiled offerings with respect rather than consuming them out of religious fear.

The true meaning of bhog (offering) isn't how long the plate remains before God. According to the Gita, at its core is the pure devotion of the devotee. Therefore, offer with devotion, consume prasad after the puja is complete, and maintain the cleanliness of the food.

FAQs

After how much time should the offering be removed from God?

In home worship, one can wait until after the offering of the prasad (bhog) and the chanting of mantras and aarti are complete. There is no fixed minute limit for each in the scriptures.

Can we keep the offering to God overnight?

Perishable items like milk, kheer, cooked food, and cut fruit should not be left open overnight. It is best to remove them and store them safely after the puja.

Can we eat Prasad kept overnight?

This depends on the type of offering and its shelf life. Milk or cooked food left out overnight should not be consumed simply due to religious concerns.

Can God's Prasad be kept in the fridge?

After the puja, the perishable prasad can be kept in the refrigerator in a clean and covered vessel.

What is the difference between bhog and prasad?

Before offering food to God, it is called naivedya or bhog. After the offering process is complete, the same food is considered prasad.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.