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English NewsReligionSand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Maa Durga Sculpture Using 32 Fruits And Vegetables In Puri | WATCH

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Maa Durga Sculpture Using 32 Fruits And Vegetables In Puri | WATCH

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a unique Maa Durga installation at Puri Beach using 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables, highlighting nature’s beauty and global peace.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik installed Maa Durga sculpture.
  • Puri Beach artwork features 32 fruit, vegetable varieties.
  • Installation highlights natural beauty, prays for global peace.

Durga Puja celebrations have taken an artistic turn at Puri Beach, where sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a distinctive installation dedicated to Maa Durga. The Padma Shri awardee has used 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables to shape the sculpture, bringing together devotion and a message about nature. The artwork features 22 varieties of vegetables and 10 varieties of fruits. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pattnaik explained that the installation aims to present the Goddess in a different form while encouraging people to recognise the beauty of natural resources. He also offered prayers for global peace and everyone’s well-being.

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Maa Durga Installation At Puri Beach

Known for creating sand sculptures around social themes and important occasions, Sudarsan Pattnaik has marked Durga Puja with an installation that uses an unusual combination of natural materials.

The sculpture at Puri Beach features 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables, including 22 types of vegetables and 10 types of fruits. Through the creation, Pattnaik has paid tribute to Maa Durga while highlighting how nature’s resources can be used in creative ways. The installation brings together religious expression and environmental awareness, offering visitors a different way to engage with the festival.

ALSO READ | Shardiya Navratri 2026: Durga Visarjan Date, Dashami Tithi And Ravi Yoga Explained

What Sudarsan Pattnaik Told About The Artwork

Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik explained that artists look for different ways to represent Maa Durga during the festival. He said the aim was to create something distinctive while sharing a wider message with the public. "Durga Puja is celebrated everywhere in different forms. As artists, we try to portray Maa Durga in a unique form. This time, we have created an installation sculpture at Puri Beach,” Pattnaik said.

He also spoke about the materials used and the message behind the installation.

“32 different fruits and vegetables have been installed in the sculpture. With the help of the fruits and vegetables, we have created this entire sculpture; this is our effort to send a message to people about how beautiful nature is and what we can do with it. We pray to Maa for global peace and for her blessings on everyone...,” he added.

ALSO READ | Vijaya Dashami: Why Bengalis Say ‘Asche Bochor Abar Hobe’ During Durga Visarjan

Durga Puja And Its Cultural Significance

Durga Puja is among the most important Hindu festivals, particularly in West Bengal and several other parts of India. It celebrates Goddess Durga and her victory over Mahishasura, representing the triumph of good over evil.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Sudarsan pattnaik (@sudarsansand)

The festival features elaborate pandals, decorated idols, devotional music, traditional rituals, and cultural programmes. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are key days in the celebrations.

Art is also an important part of Durga Puja, with artists and organisers exploring different materials, themes and designs to create distinctive displays. Pattnaik’s installation at Puri Beach adds to this tradition while drawing attention to the value of natural resources.

With his fruit-and-vegetable installation, Sudarsan Pattnaik has offered a distinctive tribute to Maa Durga. The artwork combines festival devotion with a message about appreciating nature and using its resources creatively.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who created the unique Durga Puja installation at Puri Beach?

The distinctive installation at Puri Beach was created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee known for his sand sculptures.

What materials were used for the Maa Durga installation?

Sudarsan Pattnaik used 32 varieties of fruits and vegetables for the sculpture, comprising 22 types of vegetables and 10 types of fruits.

What message does Sudarsan Pattnaik's artwork convey?

The installation aims to present Maa Durga in a unique form while encouraging people to recognize nature's beauty and creative potential. It also includes prayers for global peace.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sudarsan Pattnaik Puri Beach Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Durga Puja 2026 Maa Durga Sculpture 32 Fruits And Vegetables Durga Puja Artwork
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