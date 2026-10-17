Dhruv Rathee Faces Warrant In 2018 Defamation Case Over ‘BJP IT Cell Part 2’ Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi court issued bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Warrant issued after repeated difficulties serving court summons.

Case involves Rathee's 2018

Arvind Kejriwal previously apologised for retweeting the same video.

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a criminal defamation case dating back to 2018, following a complaint by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey. The dispute centres on Rathee's video titled "BJP IT Cell Part 2". The matter came up before the Saket Court on October 17. The latest development follows repeated difficulties in serving court summons on the YouTuber, according to the complainant.

Fresh Summons Process

In an order dated October 12, the Saket Court permitted the complainant to initiate a fresh process to serve summons at Rathee's residence in Gurugram. The court also allowed the complainant to accompany the process server during the exercise.

According to the complainant, the summons were subsequently served physically at the address.

The development followed an earlier attempt by Sushant Kumar, an advocate practising in the Delhi High Court, to deliver the notice at Rathee's residence. In a video, Kumar said the matter originated in 2018 and alleged that Rathee refused to accept the notice when contacted.

He further stated that the notice was eventually pasted outside the house with the assistance of a security guard at the residential society.

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Dispute Dating Back To 2018

Vikas Pandey's complaint accuses Rathee of criminal defamation over the "BJP IT Cell Part 2" video. The complainant has maintained that repeated attempts to serve summons have faced difficulties since 2019.

Pandey also alleged that Rathee generally resides outside India, making it difficult to complete the legal process and move the case forward.

These assertions form part of the complainant's account of the proceedings and should be distinguished from findings formally established by the court.

The bailable warrant marks a fresh development in the long-pending matter. Further proceedings will determine how the case progresses.

Arvind Kejriwal's Connection

The controversy surrounding the video has also featured former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had apologised before the Supreme Court over retweeting the video

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Another Case Over Religious Remarks

Rathee is also facing separate legal action over a video allegedly containing objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and Mother Sita.

Lawyer Amita Sachdeva has filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber before the Saket Court in connection with the matter. The petition seeks a prohibition on the future broadcast of the content in question, along with compensation.

The allegations in this case are distinct from the 2018 complaint filed by Pandey.

The next hearing in Sachdeva's case is scheduled for November 5. The two matters involve separate complaints and legal issues, with the proceedings to determine their respective outcomes.