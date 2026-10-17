Ajay Devgn’s Mumbai Bungalow Sees BMC Demolition Over Alleged Unauthorised Construction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMC acted on Devgn's unauthorized Juhu bungalow construction.

Alleged interior alterations made without necessary civic permits.

Stop-work notice ignored, BMC removed some unauthorized structures.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against alleged unauthorised construction at actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The civic body removed some of the construction after work reportedly continued despite a notice directing that it be stopped.

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Why Did the BMC Take Action?

Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood previously drew the attention of civic authorities over plans to set up a salon and spa on the premises. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice after receiving a complaint from the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, where the property is situated.

The alleged unauthorised work reportedly involved interior alterations, partition walls, windows and other modifications for which the necessary permissions had not been obtained.

BMC Issued Stop-Work Notice In September

The dispute concerns the bungalow at Plot S-10, N S Road No. 11, in the JVPD Scheme. BMC officials said the K-West ward had not approved the proposed commercial activity at the time the matter was reviewed.

On September 10, 2026, the BMC issued a notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. The notice directed that construction work be stopped immediately and that the required documents and permissions be submitted.

However, Devgn’s representatives reportedly contested claims that the required approvals are absent, leaving the question of permissions at the heart of the dispute.

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Civic Body Removes Unauthorised Construction

According to the details provided, construction continued even after the notice was issued. The civic body subsequently removed some of the allegedly unauthorised structures as part of its action against the work.

The action concerns the alleged failure to obtain the necessary permissions for the modifications at the actor’s Juhu property.