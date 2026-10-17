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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Cryptic Two-Word Post After Four T20Is On The Bench

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Cryptic Two-Word Post After Four T20Is On The Bench

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to feature in the India vs West Indies T20I series, but teenager’s latest post has sparked curiosity ahead of the final match.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma consistently opened, keeping Sooryavanshi benched.
  • Samson likely retained due to past performance and tournament award.
  • Sooryavanshi's post creates speculation, but selection remains unconfirmed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Insta Story: India’s team combination has left Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for his chance, but the young batsman appears to be keeping his hopes alive. After sitting out the first four T20Is against the West Indies, the 15-year-old shared a brief message on social media that caught fans’ attention ahead of the series finale. Sooryavanshi posted the words "still believing", hinting at his determination as India prepare for the fifth and final T20I.

While the message did not directly refer to his selection prospects, it has prompted speculation over whether he could finally get an opportunity in the decider.

Sooryavanshi Still Waiting For Selection In WI T20Is

India have stuck with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order throughout the first four matches, leaving Sooryavanshi on the bench.

The team has largely backed the same opening combination in recent T20I assignments, with the Asia Cup being an exception.

Read More: IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Land Sri Lanka Pace Legend As New Bowling Coach

The final game presents one last opportunity for the youngster to enter the playing XI during this series.

However, his social media post alone offers no confirmation that a change is on the cards, and the team management’s final decision remains to be seen.

Why India Have Continued To Back Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson’s recent run has been inconsistent, although his 82 against the West Indies stands out as a significant contribution during this period.

Despite the lean patch, India have continued to show faith in the wicketkeeper-batsman by retaining him as a regular opener alongside Abhishek.

Samson also brings the experience of having been named Player of the Tournament when India won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a factor that could help explain the team’s continued backing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not played in the T20I series against West Indies?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on the bench for the first four T20Is due to India sticking with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers. The team has largely maintained this opening combination.

What message did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi share on social media?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared

Why has Sanju Samson continued to be backed as an opener despite inconsistent form?

Sanju Samson has been backed due to his 82 against West Indies and his experience as Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. He continues to open alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play in the final T20I?

The final game is his last chance to play in this series. However, his social media post alone does not confirm a change, and the team management's decision is pending.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games IND Vs WI T20Is SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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