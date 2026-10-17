Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on the bench for the first four T20Is due to India sticking with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as openers. The team has largely maintained this opening combination.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Drops Cryptic Two-Word Post After Four T20Is On The Bench
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to feature in the India vs West Indies T20I series, but teenager’s latest post has sparked curiosity ahead of the final match.
- Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma consistently opened, keeping Sooryavanshi benched.
- Samson likely retained due to past performance and tournament award.
- Sooryavanshi's post creates speculation, but selection remains unconfirmed.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Insta Story: India’s team combination has left Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for his chance, but the young batsman appears to be keeping his hopes alive. After sitting out the first four T20Is against the West Indies, the 15-year-old shared a brief message on social media that caught fans’ attention ahead of the series finale. Sooryavanshi posted the words "still believing", hinting at his determination as India prepare for the fifth and final T20I.
While the message did not directly refer to his selection prospects, it has prompted speculation over whether he could finally get an opportunity in the decider.
Sooryavanshi Still Waiting For Selection In WI T20Is
Vaibhav Suryavanshi story ahead of 5th & final T20Is against West Indies.🔥 https://t.co/cfZfZi0uSw— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) October 16, 2026
India have stuck with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order throughout the first four matches, leaving Sooryavanshi on the bench.
The team has largely backed the same opening combination in recent T20I assignments, with the Asia Cup being an exception.
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The final game presents one last opportunity for the youngster to enter the playing XI during this series.
However, his social media post alone offers no confirmation that a change is on the cards, and the team management’s final decision remains to be seen.
Why India Have Continued To Back Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson’s recent run has been inconsistent, although his 82 against the West Indies stands out as a significant contribution during this period.
Despite the lean patch, India have continued to show faith in the wicketkeeper-batsman by retaining him as a regular opener alongside Abhishek.
Samson also brings the experience of having been named Player of the Tournament when India won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a factor that could help explain the team’s continued backing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not played in the T20I series against West Indies?
What message did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi share on social media?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared
Why has Sanju Samson continued to be backed as an opener despite inconsistent form?
Sanju Samson has been backed due to his 82 against West Indies and his experience as Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup. He continues to open alongside Abhishek Sharma.
Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to play in the final T20I?
The final game is his last chance to play in this series. However, his social media post alone does not confirm a change, and the team management's decision is pending.