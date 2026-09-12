Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Can You Bring Ganpati Bappa Home After Pithori Amavasya? Know The Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pithori Amavasya ended Sept 11, enabling Ganpati idol purchases.

Bringing idol home differs from actual ritualistic installation.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 falls on Monday, September 14.

Place idol respectfully before September 14 installation rituals.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Those who postponed buying Ganpati idols due to Pithori Amavasya can now bring Bappa home. The Amavasya has ended at 8:56 am on September 11th, and the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of Bhadrapada has begun. However, while bringing the idol home, keep one thing in mind: the arrival of Ganpati and his proper installation are two different processes.

Can You Buy Ganpati Idol Now?

According to the calendar, the Amavasya Tithi ended at 8:56 am on September 11, 2026. Following this, the Shukla Paksha Pratipada (the first day of the bright fortnight) began. Therefore, families who have a tradition of not bringing home new or auspicious items on Amavasya can now purchase and bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha.

It's also important to understand that the prohibition against buying idols on Amavasya is not a universally accepted rule. Traditions vary across regions and families. Therefore, those who purchased idols on September 10th or this morning need not fear or replace them.

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Buying The Idol, Bringing It Home And Installing It Are Not The Same

During the preparation of Ganeshotsav, most of the confusion arises regarding these three things.

Buying an idol: Select the idol of your choice from a shop or artisan and pay for it.

Bringing Ganpati home: Bring the idol home with respect and care.

Ganpati installation: Decorate the platform at a fixed place and start the resolution, invocation, and proper worship.

Therefore, there's no problem bringing the idol home two or three days before Ganesh Chaturthi. The main puja and celebration will begin with the installation on Ganesh Chaturthi.

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If You Bring Him Home Now, Where Should You Keep Him?

After bringing the Ganpati idol home, avoid placing it directly on the ground. You can place the idol on a clean plate, table, or high stool covered with a new or clean cloth. If the statue is made of clay, it is important to protect it from moisture, water, and direct sunlight. Avoid placing the statue where it could be damaged by children, pets, or objects.

It's okay to place the idol on the puja platform before Ganesh Chaturthi, but the ritualistic resolution, invocation, offerings, and aarti should begin at the designated installation time. Pranams to Bappa can be offered as usual.

Is It Necessary To Cover The Face Of The Idol?

The tradition of bringing home Ganpati with his face covered with a cloth is prevalent in many families and regions. This is believed to be to preserve the idol and prevent formal darshan until it is installed. However, this cannot be considered a mandatory scriptural rule for everyone.

If your family has a tradition of bringing Ganpati home with your face covered, follow that. Otherwise, bringing the idol home respectfully in a clean cloth or securely wrapped in packaging is sufficient.

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi?

In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th. According to available calendar calculations, the Chaturthi date will begin at 7:06 AM on September 14th and end at 7:44 AM on September 15th. For Delhi, the timings for Ganpati Sthapana and Madhyahna Puja are from 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM. The auspicious time may vary by a few minutes depending on the city.

Also Check This While Buying The Idol

Don't rush to buy a Ganpati idol solely based on its color and decoration. The idol should not be broken or cracked. Carefully examine the shape of the hands, trunk, crown, and mouse. If immersion is to be performed at home, an idol made from natural clay and water-soluble colors is a better choice.

What Would Be The Right Thing To Do Now?

Pithori Amavasya has ended. Therefore, there's no need to be hesitant about purchasing or bringing home a Ganpati idol. Bappa can be brought home today, but his proper installation should be done on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 14th, according to local auspicious times and family traditions.

Remember, devotion and arrangements are more important than the date of arrival for Bappa. The idol may arrive home first, but the beginning of Ganeshotsav will be considered the beginning of the installation.

FAQs

Can I bring home a Ganpati idol today?

Yes, it is possible to bring home a Ganpati idol after the new moon ends at 8:56 am on September 11th.

Can I buy an idol before Ganesh Chaturthi?

Yes, the idol can be purchased in advance and brought home. Perform the ritual installation on Ganesh Chaturthi.

When will Ganpati Sthapana take place in 2026?

Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 14, 2026. The midday puja timings in Delhi are from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm.

Is it necessary to bring the idol with its face covered?

This is a tradition in some families and regions, but not a mandatory scriptural rule for all.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.