Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri celebrates nine Shakti forms, removing sorrows, destroying sins.

Navratri traditions vary nationwide; fasting supports health during seasonal changes.

Goddess Bhagwati declares herself omnipresent, basis of all existence.

The Sharadiya Navratri of 2026 is underway. Navratri means "nine nights." During these nine nights and ten days, nine forms of Goddess Shakti are worshipped, and the tenth day is Dussehra. The nine forms of the three goddesses, Mahalakshmi, Mahasaraswati, and Durga, are called Navadurga. They are the destroyers of sins. According to the scriptures, Navadurga resides in nine specific places.

Durga itself means the remover of sorrow, the vanquisher of suffering. Sharadiya Navratri, the festival of worshipping Shakti, has been celebrated since time immemorial, with nine fixed dates, nine constellations, and nine powers, from Pratipada to Navami. During Navratri, various forms of the Goddess are worshipped to attain power, wealth, prosperity, and knowledge. Lord Rama also fasted and worshipped Shakti during these Sharadiya Navratris, conquering Lanka on the tenth day. This festival is also associated with the slaying of Mahishasura.

Varied Navratri Traditions Across The Country

Navratri is celebrated in different ways across India. In Gujarat, it is celebrated with Dandiya and Garba, a devotional worship of the Goddess. In West Bengal, Durga Puja is the main festival. In the south, it is especially celebrated in Mysore, where Goddess Chamundeshwari is worshipped and praised during Navratri.

Mysore is named after the slaying of Mahishasura by Goddess Chamundeshwari. During Navaratri and Dussehra, the Mysore Palace hosts a magnificent court. According to local tradition, weapons are worshipped, a practice also prevalent in other parts of India.

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Seasonal Change, Fasting, And Health Science

Navratri falls four times a year, between the first and ninth day of the bright fortnight of the lunar fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the months of Chaitra, Ashadha, Ashwin, and Magh, respectively. Of these four, two are prominent, one related to spring and the other to autumn. This natural significance has indirectly become a part of the tradition. Navratri brings the message of the beginning of spring and the beginning of autumn. It is a festival that celebrates the changes in climate and the position of the Sun, and their effects. It is also the confluence of two seasons.

This is the time to resume activities that were postponed during the Chaturmas. The festival of Navratri is dedicated to the concept of Goddess Durga and the worship of Shakti. This auspicious period dates back to prehistoric times, before the Vedic period. Fasting is observed during Navratri to preserve health and prosperity. Most devotees abstain from meat or other tamasic foods during this period.

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Navratri is a time of seasonal change. During this time, the body's digestive power weakens. The body's energy is focused on adapting to the seasonal changes. Therefore, avoiding heavy meals is beneficial for health. During fasting, we purify our bodies. Fasting cleanses us from within by eliminating undigested food.

Fasting for nine days also boosts our self-confidence. During this time, devotees pledge to abstain from other vices. This festival thus becomes a time for self-introspection and purification. It eliminates negativity and fosters positivity, which is essential in today's times.

Devi Bhagavata Purana: Bhagwati's Words To Lord Brahma

In the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Goddess Bhagwati Jagadamba, while answering Lord Brahma's questions, says:

"I and the Supreme Being are eternally one; there is no distinction between us; for what He is, I am, and what I am, He is. Only through the delusion of the intellect does the distinction between us appear. During the dissolution of creation, I am neither female, male, nor eunuch. But when creation begins again, this distinction is created by the intellect as before."

I am the one who knows the wisdom, the glory, the fame, the memory, the faith, the intelligence, the pity, the shame, the hunger, the thirst, the forgiveness, the radiance, the peace, the thirst, the sleep, the sleep, the age, the knowledge, the knowledge, the ignorance, the desire, the desire, the strength, the weakness, the fat, the marrow, the skin, the vision, the truthful speech, the para, the madhya, the pashyanti, the different types of speech, etc. There are nerves; all that is me. What am I not in this world, and what is different from me? Therefore, Brahma ji, you should definitely know that I am everything.”

Devi continues:

"I am present everywhere in this universe. I certainly reside in all the gods under different names, manifesting as Shakti and performing feats. I exist as Gauri, Brahmi, Raudri, Varahi, Vaishnavi, Shiva, Varuni, Kauberi, Narasimhi, and Vasavi Shakti. When all tasks are present, I enter those gods and, using a particular god as a medium, accomplish all tasks."

"I manifest as coolness in water, heat in fire, light in the sun, and moonlight in the moon, as desired. Without me, no living being can even move. Similarly, if I were to abandon Shiva, he would become powerless, unable to destroy the demons. That is why, even in this world, people call a very weak man powerless."

People don't call a lowly person Vishnuless or Rudraless, but rather they call him powerless. One who has fallen, faltered, frightened, paralyzed, or subdued by the enemy is not called a Rudra in this world, but rather weak.

The Basis Of All Gods And The Animate And Inanimate World: Shakti

Explaining to Brahma Ji, Mother Bhagwati says:

"O Brahma, when you desire to create, power is the cause. Only when you are endowed with power can you become creators. Similarly, Vishnu, Shiva, Indra, Agni, the Moon, the Sun, Yama, Vishwakarma, Varuna, and the wind god Vayu perform their tasks only when endowed with power. When the earth is endowed with power, it becomes stable and capable of sustaining everything."

If it were to become powerless, it would be unable to hold even a single atom. Sheshnag, Kachhapa, and the ten giants are able to accomplish their tasks only by receiving my power. If I wish, I can drink the entire world's water, destroy fire, and stop the movement of wind. I do as I wish."

After saying this to Lord Brahma, Goddess Bhagwati said, “Whenever the gods will be afraid of the demons, at that time my powers will appear in the form of beautiful goddesses like Varahi, Vaishnavi, Gauri, Narasimhi, Sadashiva and other goddesses and will remove their fear.”

Goddess Bhagwati handed over her power form Mahasaraswati to Brahma, Mahalakshmi to Vishnu and Mahakali Gauri to Lord Shankar.

Expansion Of Adinarayani Shakti And The Ten Mahavidyas

During Sharadiya Navratri, reciting the divine form of the Goddess holds special significance. In reality, Mahashakti is revered as the Supreme Being, performing various divine acts in various forms. It is through her power that Brahma creates the universe, Vishnu nurtures it, and Shiva destroys it. Therefore, she is the Adinarayani Shakti, the creator, nurturer, and destroyer of the universe.

This same Mahashakti is revered as the nine Durgas and ten Mahavidyas, and this same Mahashakti is also known as Goddess Annapurna, Jagaddhatri, Katyayani, Lalita, and Amba. Goddesses like Gayatri, Bhuvaneshwari, Kali, Tara, Bagla, Shodashi, Tripura, Dhumavati, Matangi, Kamala, Padmavati, Durga, and others are all forms of this same Bhagwati. She is Shaktimati and Shakti; she is both male and female.

'Sarvam Khalvidamevaham Nanyadasti Sanatanam'

To be devoid of power is emptiness. A powerless person is not respected anywhere.

Dhruva and Prahlad are worshipped because of their devotion.

Gopikas became revered in the world because of their power of love.

The celibacy of Hanuman and Bhishma

The poetry power of Valmiki and Vyas,

The mighty power of Bhima and Arjuna,

The power of truth of Harishchandra and Yudhishthira inspires all people to pay respect and reverence to these great men.

Shakti predominates everywhere. In the Srimad Devi Bhagavata Purana, Chapter 15, Verse 52, First Canto, Goddess Bhagwati herself declares:

'Sarvam Khalvidamevaham Nanyadasti Sanatanam'

(Meaning, the entire universe is I, apart from me, there is no eternal element other than me.)

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