Five Of Family, Including 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida, Had Last Consumed Noodles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five family members died under suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida.

Police suspect food poisoning after the family ate noodles.

Post-mortem and forensic evidence will confirm the exact cause.

Five members of a family, including three children, died under suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida's Nagla Shri Padam village, under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station, on Saturday. Police said food poisoning was suspected in the case, but the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their children Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3.

According to preliminary information shared by the police, the family had eaten noodles on Friday night. The deaths were reported to Rabupura police on Saturday morning, following which local police personnel, senior officers, an ambulance and a Food Safety Department team reached the spot.

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Forensic Team Collects Evidence, Bodies Sent For Post-Mortem

A field unit and forensic team inspected the scene and began collecting scientific evidence, police said. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police said the family's neighbours and Mahesh's mother had reported that the family members ate noodles the previous night. The initial assessment points towards possible food poisoning, but officials have stressed that the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and other scientific investigations, the police statement said.

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