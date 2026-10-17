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English NewsCitiesFive Of Family, Including 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida, Had Last Consumed Noodles

Five Of Family, Including 3 Children, Found Dead In Greater Noida, Had Last Consumed Noodles

Preliminary information suggests the family ate noodles on Friday night, prompting suspicions of food poisoning. However, police said the exact cause of death has not been confirmed.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five family members died under suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida.
  • Police suspect food poisoning after the family ate noodles.
  • Post-mortem and forensic evidence will confirm the exact cause.

Five members of a family, including three children, died under suspicious circumstances in Greater Noida's Nagla Shri Padam village, under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station, on Saturday. Police said food poisoning was suspected in the case, but the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their children Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3.

According to preliminary information shared by the police, the family had eaten noodles on Friday night. The deaths were reported to Rabupura police on Saturday morning, following which local police personnel, senior officers, an ambulance and a Food Safety Department team reached the spot.

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Forensic Team Collects Evidence, Bodies Sent For Post-Mortem

A field unit and forensic team inspected the scene and began collecting scientific evidence, police said. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police said the family's neighbours and Mahesh's mother had reported that the family members ate noodles the previous night. The initial assessment points towards possible food poisoning, but officials have stressed that the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and other scientific investigations, the police statement said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Greater Noida's Nagla Shri Padam village?

Five members of a family, including three children, died under suspicious circumstances on Saturday. The incident is being investigated by Rabupura police.

What is the suspected cause of death for the family members?

Police suspect food poisoning, as the family reportedly ate noodles the previous night. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been established.

Who were the deceased family members?

The deceased were identified as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), and their three children Laddu (11), Mishti (7), and Sakshat (3).

What steps are authorities taking to investigate the deaths?

A forensic team has collected scientific evidence from the scene, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal action will be based on these findings.

Published at : 17 Oct 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Greater Noida News
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