Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh has triggered a political controversy in Bihar after saying he had “masterminded the murders of nine people for former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar”. The remarks drew a sharp response from the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), while the JD(U) sought to distance itself from the statement. Singh, a six-time MLA, made the comments amid a dispute over the party's candidate for the upcoming Patna Graduates' constituency election to the Bihar Legislative Council. He is unhappy with the JD(U)'s decision to field his political rival Neeraj Kumar and has thrown his support behind a candidate backed by Prashant Kishor.

Singh subsequently changed his account of the events, alleging that nine of his associates were killed during the Lalu Prasad Yadav government and that he was also shot during that period.

Rivalry Over MLC Polls

The controversy erupted against the backdrop of Singh's differences with Neeraj Kumar over the upcoming legislative council election. The JD(U)'s decision to nominate Neeraj Kumar has reportedly angered Singh, who is supporting a rival candidate backed by Prashant Kishor. While criticising the party's choice, Singh invoked his longstanding association with Nitish Kumar and referred to the sacrifices he claimed to have made for the former Chief Minister.

Singh told reporters that Nitish Kumar had struggled to establish himself politically in the past and suggested that he had stood by him during those years.

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RJD Demands Nitish's Response

The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD seized on Singh's remarks, portraying them as an admission of involvement in serious crimes and demanding an explanation from Nitish Kumar. RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav alleged that Singh had effectively confessed to nine murders that took place during the NDA's tenure in Bihar. He also questioned the political associations that, according to the RJD, had helped Nitish Kumar consolidate his position in the state.

Yadav referred to alleged links between political leaders and criminal groups in areas including Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Mokama.

The RJD spokesperson said, “Anant has publicly confessed to killing nine persons during the NDA regime.”

The party also questioned whether Singh's subsequent clarification would change the political implications of his original statement.

JD(U) Rejects Remarks

The JD(U) moved to distance itself from the controversy, with national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad dismissing the statement without naming Singh directly.

Prasad defended Nitish Kumar's record and said the party did not consider the remarks worthy of attention. Prasad said, as per reports, “Nitish Kumar has stood out for an untainted record, with no blemishes of hobnobbing with criminals and involvement in violence or any type of negativity. The type of statement that we have come across deserves no cognisance from the party and is unlikely to be taken seriously by the public.”

Singh Changes His Account

After a video of his initial remarks circulated widely, Singh offered a different explanation, placing the blame for the deaths on the Lalu Prasad Yadav government.

“During the Lalu Prasad regime, nine of my associates were killed, and I myself was shot. It was because we aligned ourselves with Nitish Kumar that Lalu had them killed. We have suffered such immense losses. My father also passed away due to a heart attack,” he said, as per reports.

Singh later reiterated the allegation while responding to Neeraj Kumar, maintaining that his associates had been killed during Lalu Yadav's tenure because of their political alignment with Nitish Kumar.

“I have responded to Neeraj Kumar, detailing the sacrifices I have made,” he said.