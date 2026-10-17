Shardiya Navratri 2026: Durga Visarjan Date, Dashami Tithi And Ravi Yoga Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main Durga Visarjan 2026 date is October 21.

This date features Ravi Yoga, considered highly auspicious.

Maha Ashtami primarily observed October 18 for most rituals.

Sharad Navratri 2026: The joy of the holy festival of Sharadiya Navratri is being felt across the country. The grand festival of Durga Puja begins with great pomp and show on Ashwin Shukla Shashthi, also known as Mahashashthi. Goddess Durga remains seated among her devotees for four days and is then bid a tearful farewell on Vijayadashami.

This year, there is considerable confusion among people regarding the dates of Durga Visarjan and Maha Ashtami. Let's explore the exact date of Durga Visarjan, the auspicious time, Ravi Yoga, and the complete calculations of Ashtami Tithi.

When Is Durga Visarjan? Know The Exact Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Durga Visarjan is performed on the tenth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Ashwin. In homes or pandals where the idol of Goddess Durga is installed, the idol is immersed in a holy river, lake, or pond after worship on the tenth day.

Dashami Tithi starts: October 20 at 12:50 pm

Dashami Tithi ends: October 21 at 02:11 pm

According to the Udayatithi and religious traditions, the main festival of Durga Visarjan will be celebrated on October 21.

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2 Hours 16 Minutes Auspicious Time For Immersion

This time, devotees will only have an auspicious time of 2 hours and 16 minutes to bid farewell to Goddess Durga during Durga Visarjan. All the immersion rituals, including the Maha Aarti and Sindoor Khela, will be completed within this timeframe.

From a religious perspective, this day also marks the formation of a great Ravi Yoga. In astrology, Ravi Yoga is considered extremely auspicious. It is believed that religious rituals and farewells performed during Ravi Yoga alleviate all life's hardships and bring happiness and prosperity to the family.

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Special Importance Of Shravan Nakshatra

According to the scriptures, when the combination of Shravan Nakshatra is formed on the day of Dashami Tithi, only then the festival of Vijayadashami and Durga Visarjan considered completely fruitful.

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Rama conquered Ravana, the king of Lanka, during this auspicious nakshatra, and Goddess Durga vanquished the demon Mahishasura. Bidding farewell to the Goddess during Shravan nakshatra fulfills all desires and bestows victory over enemies.

Durga Ashtami On 18th Or 19th October?

Before Durga immersion, people are confused about the fast of Maha Ashtami, i.e., Durga Ashtami, whether to keep the fast on 18th October or 19th October.

According to Astrologer Dr. Mrityunjay Tiwari:

Beginning of Ashtami Tithi: October 18 (Sunday) at 08:27 am

End of Ashtami Tithi: October 19 (Monday) at 10:51 am

On October 18th, Saptami Tithi will be observed at sunrise at 6:24 AM, followed by Ashtami Tithi at 8:27 AM. On October 19th, Ashtami Tithi will only last until 10:51 AM, and Navami Tithi will begin immediately afterward.

In this situation, Ashtami Tithi will prevail throughout the day and evening of October 18th. Therefore, for those who perform Sandhi Puja and special worship of Goddess Mahagauri, October 18th will be a particularly auspicious day. Devotees who follow the tradition of Udayatithi can perform Ashtami Puja and Kanya Pujan before 10:51 am on October 19th.

The Correct Way To Bid Farewell To Mother

On the Dashami day, after bathing in the morning, perform the final aarti of Goddess Durga and offer her a special offering of fruits, sweets, kheer, and puris. Married women then offer betel leaves, sweets, and vermillion to the Goddess and perform the ritual of "Sindoor Khela" among themselves. Finally, pray for the well-being of the family, seek forgiveness, and carry the idol to the immersion site with music and dance.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.