Bhadrapada 2026: Will Auspicious Work Stop For 15 Days? Know What Scriptures Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhadrapada's first fortnight restricts major ceremonies like marriage.

Daily rituals, new business, worship remain permitted this month.

Strict dietary rules advised due to seasonal health concerns.

First fortnight features major festivals including Krishna Janmashtami.

Bhadrapada 2026: With the end of Savan Purnima, the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapada (Bhadon) begins on August 29th. Religiously, the month of Bhadon is considered extremely important for self-control, devotion, fasting, and festivals. Consequently, people often wonder: will all auspicious activities be prohibited during the next 15 days (Krishna Paksha), or will only certain special rules be followed? Let's understand the full religious and practical implications of this in simple terms.

Will Auspicious Functions Be Completely Stopped For The Next 15 Days?

However, this doesn't mean that all work will be halted. Daily rituals, starting a new business, purchasing a vehicle or property, and religious ceremonies can be performed without hindrance. Worshiping Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva is especially fruitful during this month.

Why Do The Rules Of Eating And Lifestyle Change In Bhadon?

The rainy season is in its final stages during the month of Bhadrapada, which increases humidity and bacteria in the atmosphere. According to Ayurveda and religious beliefs, the digestive system slows down during this month, so several strict rules have been established:

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Avoidance of curd and buttermilk: In the month of Bhadon, consumption of curd, buttermilk, or things made from them is considered completely prohibited.

Stay away from tamasic food: Consumption of garlic, onion, meat, and alcohol is considered harmful for digestion and health during this period.

Jaggery and green leafy vegetables: It is advisable to avoid excessive consumption of jaggery and eating raw green vegetables in this month.

Major Fasts And Festivals Of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha

The first fortnight of Bhadon is filled with major religious festivals, making it extremely auspicious spiritually:

Kajari Teej: Married women observe this Nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami: The birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country on Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami.

Goga Navami: The folk deity Goga Ji is worshipped on the next day of Janmashtami.

Aja Ekadashi: Fast is observed on this day to get rid of sins and financial problems.

The month of Bhadrapada is more a time for inner purification, restraint, and devotion to God than for the celebration of auspicious events. Follow the rules, maintain simplicity in your diet, and worship Lord Krishna.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.