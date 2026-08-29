India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthPancreatic Cancer Breakthrough: FDA Approves New Drug Targeting Cancer-Causing KRAS Mutations

Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough: FDA Approves New Drug Targeting Cancer-Causing KRAS Mutations

A new drug approved by the US FDA could offer hope to patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The treatment targets cancer-driving KRAS mutations and showed improved survival compared with chemotherapy.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FDA approved daroxonasib for advanced pancreatic cancer treatment.
  • Drug targets KRAS mutations, driving 90% of tumors.
  • Patients showed double survival, fewer dangerous side effects.

Pancreatic cancer, or pancreatic cancer, is considered the world's deadliest cancer because it often goes undetected in its early stages. However, now comes significant relief for patients. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a revolutionary new drug for advanced pancreatic cancer, a drug doctors and scientists have been searching for for decades. Let's explore this drug, its effectiveness, and its benefits for patients.

Which Medicine Got Approval?

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the daroxonasib vaccine, which Revolution Medicines will sell under the brand name Rasonc. It is the first pill of its kind to block a mutated protein that drives tumor growth in more than 90 percent of pancreatic cancer cases. The Food and Drug Administration granted expedited approval six months ahead of schedule, highlighting the potential for this drug.

ALSO READ | FSSAI Proposes Red Labels On Packaged Foods For High Sugar, Salt And Fat After SC Rap

What Does This Medicine Target?

This new drug targets mutations in the RAS gene family, which regulates cell growth. KRAS mutations are considered the most common cause of pancreatic cancer. However, the structure of this protein was considered impossible for decades, making it undruggable. This drug from Revolution Medicines binds to multiple KRAS subtypes using a type of molecular glue.

ALSO READ | High Fever In Children: Why Can BP Drop? Know The Warning Signs Parents Shouldn’t Ignore

Why Is It Beneficial For Patients?

The study included 500 patients whose metastatic cancer had stopped responding to previous treatment. Patients were randomly assigned to either the new drug or a previous chemotherapy treatment. Results showed that patients taking the new drug had a nearly double chance of survival and fewer dangerous side effects.

How Much Does The Medicine Cost

According to the company, a one-month course of this drug costs approximately $39,800, which is approximately Rs 3.3 million in Indian rupees. It comes in the form of a daily pill. Doctors treating pancreatic cancer hope that the drug's approval could open new avenues for other cancers, as dozens of experimental drugs based on this same approach are in development. The company is now testing this technology on lung cancer and several other cancers.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 67,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer are diagnosed in the United States this year alone, while more than 52,000 people are at risk of dying from it. The five-year survival rate for this disease is only 13 percent, making it one of the deadliest cancers.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new drug approved for advanced pancreatic cancer?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved daroxonasib, which Revolution Medicines will sell under the brand name Rasonc. It is a pill targeting advanced pancreatic cancer.

How does Rasonc, the new pancreatic cancer drug, work?

Rasonc is the first pill of its kind designed to block a mutated protein that drives tumor growth. It specifically targets mutations in the KRAS gene family, binding to multiple KRAS subtypes.

What are the benefits of this new drug for pancreatic cancer patients?

Patients taking Rasonc had a nearly double chance of survival compared to previous chemotherapy treatments. They also experienced fewer dangerous side effects.

How much does a monthly course of the new pancreatic cancer drug cost?

According to the company, a one-month course of Rasonc costs approximately $39,800. This amount is equivalent to about 3.3 million Indian rupees.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pancreatic Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Drug FDA Approval Daroxonasib Rasonc Revolution Medicines KRAS Mutations KRAS Inhibitor Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough: FDA Approves New Drug Targeting Cancer-Causing KRAS Mutations
Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough: FDA Approves New Drug Targeting Cancer-Causing KRAS Mutations
Health
FSSAI Proposes Red Labels On Packaged Foods For High Sugar, Salt And Fat After SC Rap
FSSAI Proposes Red Labels On Packaged Foods For High Sugar, Salt And Fat After SC Rap
Health
High Fever In Children: Why Can BP Drop? Know The Warning Signs Parents Shouldn’t Ignore
High Fever In Children: Why Can BP Drop? Know The Warning Signs Parents Shouldn’t Ignore
Health
Doc Talk | Eating Too Much Ghevar This Raksha Bandhan? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Health
Doc Talk | Eating Too Much Ghevar This Raksha Bandhan? Doctor Explains Its Impact On Health
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nepal-China Rescue Halted After 5.1 Quake as Flood Zone Faces Fresh Evacuation Fears
Breaking Alert: Nepal Evacuates Mahesh Dobhan as Artificial Lake Breach Raises New Flood Threat
Breaking News: Nepal on High Alert as Burst Artificial Lake Sends Floodwaters Toward Rasuwa
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev Sends Rakhi and Sweets to Kangana Ranaut to End Recent War of Words
Political Rift: Fadnavis-Shinde Face-off Deepens Over One-Year Marathi Learning Relief for Drivers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget