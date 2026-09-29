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English NewsNewsIndiaCISF Jawan Opens Fire On Colleagues At J&K's Kathua Camp, 4 Killed, Including Officer

CISF Jawan Opens Fire On Colleagues At J&K's Kathua Camp, 4 Killed, Including Officer

The incident took place in the Mashka area of Basohli, near the Himachal Pradesh border. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the firing and launched an investigation.

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four CISF personnel killed at Kathua power project.
  • Argument among personnel escalated, leading to firing; jawan detained.
  • CISF headquarters ordered inquiry; police investigating incident circumstances.

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant-rank officer and a Sub-Inspector, were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire at them at a CISF camp at the Sewa hydel power project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

The incident took place in the Mashka area of Basohli during a duty change, when an argument broke out among CISF personnel deployed at the project. According to preliminary inputs, the argument escalated into a scuffle before firing broke out at the camp.

The four personnel were seriously injured in the firing and were initially taken to the NHPC hospital on the Himachal Pradesh side. They later succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Sanjeev Kumar and Constable Mohd. Rafiq.

The incident is being treated as a case of fratricide, or firing among personnel of the same force.

Accused Jawan In Custody

Sources said CISF Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar, posted at the hydroelectric project in Mashka, opened fire on fellow personnel with his service weapon. The accused jawan has been taken into custody.

The CISF personnel were deployed to guard the Sewa power project in Mashka village, Basohli, near the Himachal Pradesh border.

The reason for the argument and the circumstances that led to the firing are not yet known.

Kathua Police Begin Probe

A team from the Kathua district police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and has been entrusted with the investigation.

Senior officers have also rushed to the scene, while officials are monitoring developments. Further details are awaited.

CISF Orders Court Of Inquiry

CISF headquarters has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the firing.

DG CISF is monitoring developments and the probe into the incident.

Sewa Hydel Project Near Himachal Border

The Sewa 2 hydel power project is located in Basholi tehsil of Kathua district, near the Himachal Pradesh border. The area shares a border with Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district.

The incident occurred at the CISF camp at the project in the Mashka area, where personnel were deployed to guard the hydel power project.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the CISF camp in Kathua district?

Four CISF personnel, including an Assistant Commandant and a Sub-Inspector, were killed after firing broke out at a CISF camp at the Sewa Power Project.

Where did the firing incident take place?

The firing took place at the CISF camp at the Sewa Power Project in Mashka, Basohli, Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. It is located near the Himachal Pradesh border.

What led to the firing at the CISF camp?

An argument between CISF personnel deployed at the Sewa-III power project escalated into a scuffle, which ultimately led to the firing incident.

Who was responsible for the firing?

CISF Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar opened fire on fellow personnel using his service weapon. He has since been taken into custody by authorities.

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kathua 4 CISF Personnel Killed In Firing Sewa Power Project
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