India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India will have a chance to wrap up the three-match ODI series against the West Indies when the two teams meet in the second game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. The opening match in Thiruvananthapuram produced plenty of positives for the hosts, with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both reaching three figures. Kohli, in particular, looked in fluent touch during his century, continuing the impressive ODI form he has shown in recent months.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: When To Watch?

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place around 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

Fans in India can live stream IND vs WI 2nd ODI through the JioHotstar app and website, with access available via a paid subscription.

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The match will be broadcast live on Television as well, on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

With India needing just one more win to secure the series, the Guwahati clash promises another important outing for Shubman Gill’s side, while the West Indies will be desperate to respond and keep the contest alive.

More importantly the match presents another opportunity for Gill to lead India to a series-clinching victory as he continues his early stint as the team’s full-time ODI captain.

Kuldeep Yadav also emerged as a major positive from the series opener. The wrist-spinner found plenty of bite and variation through the middle overs, and is on the verge of ODI history.

The West Indies, meanwhile, face a must-win contest. A defeat would hand India an unassailable 2-0 lead and leave the visitors playing only for pride in the final ODI.