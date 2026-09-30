A major announcement is scheduled for October 4th by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). This is expected to push the ongoing uprising into a decisive
‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase
Tensions are mounting across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of an October 4 announcement by the Awami Action Committee (AAC).
- AAC leader warns Pakistan about future PoK entry.
- Committee urges residents hoard supplies; activist's house demolished.
- Over 134 killed; police chief confronts journalist discussing casualties.
Tensions have flared dramatically across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of a major announcement scheduled for October 4 by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). In a fierce warning, AAC leader Sardar Aman Khan asserted that the rapidly evolving situation in the region will soon force Pakistani politicians to use "passports" to enter PoK.
The statement comes amidst a massive mobilisation drive by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC/AAC), which has urged residents across PoK to hoard two months' worth of essential food rations and supplies by October 3. The move is seen as preparation to push the 113-day-long ongoing uprising into a decisive, "do-or-die" phase.
Demolition of Activist's House & Crackdown
In a late-night crackdown, local police and administration officials used bulldozers to demolish the residence of Khwaja Mehran, one of the prominent faces of the protest movement, in the Dadyal area. The action is being viewed as an attempt by Pakistani authorities to intimidate key leaders ahead of the October 4 call.
Addressing a gathering in the Baloch area of Poonch district, Sardar Aman Khan, echoing similar sentiments expressed earlier by fellow leader Umar Nazir, refrained from disclosing the exact details of the upcoming announcement. However, he emphasised that the rebellion, which began on June 9, has defied all attempts by the Pakistani state and military to suppress it.
"When our protests began, the Pakistani government and army claimed they would eliminate the protesters within seven days," Khan said. "Today, this uprising has crossed three and a half months, and we are on the verge of a major declaration."
Mounting Casualties and Police Hostility
Over 134 people have lost their lives in firing by Pakistani Rangers and PoK police since June 7. Growing anger over the civilian casualties was visible during a recent press interaction where PoK Police Chief, Captain (Retd.) Liaquat Ali Malik, lost his composure when confronted by a journalist regarding the hundreds of deaths caused by security forces. Refusing to address the question directly, Malik furiously demanded proof before aggressively snatching the journalist's microphone.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of October 4th for PoK?
Why were PoK residents advised to hoard essential supplies?
The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC/AAC) urged residents to hoard two months' worth of supplies by October 3. This is preparation for the uprising to enter a decisive
What action did authorities take against an activist in Dadyal?
Local police demolished the residence of Khwaja Mehran, a prominent protest leader, in Dadyal. This act is viewed as an intimidation tactic ahead of the October 4th call.
How many casualties have occurred during the PoK protests?
Over 134 people have lost their lives due to firing by Pakistani Rangers and PoK police. These casualties have occurred since June 7th.