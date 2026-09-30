‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAC leader warns Pakistan about future PoK entry.

Committee urges residents hoard supplies; activist's house demolished.

Over 134 killed; police chief confronts journalist discussing casualties.

Tensions have flared dramatically across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of a major announcement scheduled for October 4 by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). In a fierce warning, AAC leader Sardar Aman Khan asserted that the rapidly evolving situation in the region will soon force Pakistani politicians to use "passports" to enter PoK.

The statement comes amidst a massive mobilisation drive by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC/AAC), which has urged residents across PoK to hoard two months' worth of essential food rations and supplies by October 3. The move is seen as preparation to push the 113-day-long ongoing uprising into a decisive, "do-or-die" phase.

Demolition of Activist's House & Crackdown

In a late-night crackdown, local police and administration officials used bulldozers to demolish the residence of Khwaja Mehran, one of the prominent faces of the protest movement, in the Dadyal area. The action is being viewed as an attempt by Pakistani authorities to intimidate key leaders ahead of the October 4 call.

Addressing a gathering in the Baloch area of Poonch district, Sardar Aman Khan, echoing similar sentiments expressed earlier by fellow leader Umar Nazir, refrained from disclosing the exact details of the upcoming announcement. However, he emphasised that the rebellion, which began on June 9, has defied all attempts by the Pakistani state and military to suppress it.

"When our protests began, the Pakistani government and army claimed they would eliminate the protesters within seven days," Khan said. "Today, this uprising has crossed three and a half months, and we are on the verge of a major declaration."

Mounting Casualties and Police Hostility

Over 134 people have lost their lives in firing by Pakistani Rangers and PoK police since June 7. Growing anger over the civilian casualties was visible during a recent press interaction where PoK Police Chief, Captain (Retd.) Liaquat Ali Malik, lost his composure when confronted by a journalist regarding the hundreds of deaths caused by security forces. Refusing to address the question directly, Malik furiously demanded proof before aggressively snatching the journalist's microphone.