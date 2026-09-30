India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase

‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase

Tensions are mounting across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of an October 4 announcement by the Awami Action Committee (AAC).

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAC leader warns Pakistan about future PoK entry.
  • Committee urges residents hoard supplies; activist's house demolished.
  • Over 134 killed; police chief confronts journalist discussing casualties.

Tensions have flared dramatically across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) ahead of a major announcement scheduled for October 4 by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). In a fierce warning, AAC leader Sardar Aman Khan asserted that the rapidly evolving situation in the region will soon force Pakistani politicians to use "passports" to enter PoK.

The statement comes amidst a massive mobilisation drive by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC/AAC), which has urged residents across PoK to hoard two months' worth of essential food rations and supplies by October 3. The move is seen as preparation to push the 113-day-long ongoing uprising into a decisive, "do-or-die" phase.

Demolition of Activist's House & Crackdown

In a late-night crackdown, local police and administration officials used bulldozers to demolish the residence of Khwaja Mehran, one of the prominent faces of the protest movement, in the Dadyal area. The action is being viewed as an attempt by Pakistani authorities to intimidate key leaders ahead of the October 4 call.

Addressing a gathering in the Baloch area of Poonch district, Sardar Aman Khan, echoing similar sentiments expressed earlier by fellow leader Umar Nazir, refrained from disclosing the exact details of the upcoming announcement. However, he emphasised that the rebellion, which began on June 9, has defied all attempts by the Pakistani state and military to suppress it.

"When our protests began, the Pakistani government and army claimed they would eliminate the protesters within seven days," Khan said. "Today, this uprising has crossed three and a half months, and we are on the verge of a major declaration."

Mounting Casualties and Police Hostility

Over 134 people have lost their lives in firing by Pakistani Rangers and PoK police since June 7. Growing anger over the civilian casualties was visible during a recent press interaction where PoK Police Chief, Captain (Retd.) Liaquat Ali Malik, lost his composure when confronted by a journalist regarding the hundreds of deaths caused by security forces. Refusing to address the question directly, Malik furiously demanded proof before aggressively snatching the journalist's microphone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of October 4th for PoK?

A major announcement is scheduled for October 4th by the Awami Action Committee (AAC). This is expected to push the ongoing uprising into a decisive

Why were PoK residents advised to hoard essential supplies?

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC/AAC) urged residents to hoard two months' worth of supplies by October 3. This is preparation for the uprising to enter a decisive

What action did authorities take against an activist in Dadyal?

Local police demolished the residence of Khwaja Mehran, a prominent protest leader, in Dadyal. This act is viewed as an intimidation tactic ahead of the October 4th call.

How many casualties have occurred during the PoK protests?

Over 134 people have lost their lives due to firing by Pakistani Rangers and PoK police. These casualties have occurred since June 7th.

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
POK Pakistan POK Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Military Tu-154 Crashes After Take-Off In Amur, Bursts Into Flames; 6 Killed
Russia Military Tu-154 Crashes After Take-Off In Amur, Bursts Into Flames; 6 Killed
World
North Korea Builds New Bridges On Stronger China, Russia Ties
North Korea Builds New Bridges On Stronger China, Russia Ties
World
UK PM Andy Burnham Vows To End 'Politics As Usual', Pledges National Care System
UK PM Andy Burnham Vows To End 'Politics As Usual', Pledges National Care System
World
‘No External Party Has Locus Standi’: India Rejects Erdogan’s Kashmir Remarks At UNGA
‘No External Party Has Locus Standi’: India Rejects Erdogan’s Kashmir Remarks At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
UP NEWS: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath on His Death Anniversary
DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget