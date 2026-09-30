India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldAI Gets New Name As Trump Gets Tech Giants To Sign 'Morally Binding' Pact

AI Gets New Name As Trump Gets Tech Giants To Sign 'Morally Binding' Pact

The Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities calls for four layers of safeguards, including internal controls, dedicated monitoring teams, independent external assessments and board oversight.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump announced a voluntary AI safety agreement with tech leaders.
  • The pact establishes four layers of AI safety controls.
  • Government agencies now use
  • Agreement relies on company self-monitoring, not legal enforcement.

US President Donald Trump has announced a “morally binding” agreement with some of the country’s biggest technology and artificial intelligence companies to establish safety controls for advanced AI systems.

Trump unveiled the “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities” after hosting leading tech executives at a White House luncheon on Tuesday. He described the agreement as being “almost like a constitution” and said it would provide a form of protection as the technology develops.

The announcement came alongside an executive order directing US government departments and agencies to use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official communications and policy documents.

What Trump’s AI Pact Means

The agreement sets out a voluntary framework for companies developing and deploying frontier AI models. It calls for four layers of controls and audits, beginning with internal safeguards to monitor models during training and deployment, including risks linked to cybersecurity, biosecurity and chemical threats.

Companies are also expected to have internal teams overseeing those controls, work with independent external auditors or evaluators, and establish independent board committees to supervise the process and ensure identified problems are addressed. The participating companies have agreed to meet regularly to develop safety standards and best practices.

However, the pact does not itself create a legally enforceable regulatory system. It is a voluntary commitment, although the document says the measures could eventually be incorporated into laws or regulations. That leaves the companies themselves with a central role in monitoring and auditing their AI systems.

Trump Pushes ‘Superintelligence’ Label

Trump’s executive order formally directs departments and agencies across the executive branch to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in official correspondence, public communications, policy documents and other non-statutory documents.

The move follows Trump’s recent push to use the term “superintelligence” when discussing advanced AI. The change affects terminology used by the executive branch rather than altering the underlying technology itself.

Trump has broadly opposed calls for tighter government regulation of AI, arguing that excessive restrictions could hamper economic growth and weaken the US position in competition with China. At the same time, concerns over AI safety have grown as increasingly capable systems have raised questions about cybersecurity, unintended access to computer systems and other risks.

Musk, Zuckerberg Among Tech Leaders At White House

The White House meeting brought together several of the technology industry's most prominent executives. Those associated with the agreement include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, xAI founder Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The tech industry has largely supported the Trump administration's preference for lighter regulation, while arguing that strict government oversight could slow innovation and economic growth. The latest agreement instead places significant responsibility for AI safeguards on the companies developing the technology themselves.

The pact comes as lawmakers, researchers and some technology executives continue to debate how much government oversight is needed for increasingly powerful AI systems. The voluntary nature of the agreement means its effectiveness will depend heavily on how participating companies implement and monitor the safeguards they have pledged to adopt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the

It is a

Is the AI safety agreement legally enforceable?

No, the pact is a voluntary framework and does not itself create a legally enforceable regulatory system. Its effectiveness relies on the participating companies implementing the pledged safeguards.

What change did Trump's executive order introduce regarding AI terminology?

The executive order directs US government departments and agencies to use

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump AI Artificial Intelligence
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase
‘They’ll Need Passports’: AAC Leader Issues Warning As PoK Uprising Enters Crucial Phase
World
Russia Military Tu-154 Crashes After Take-Off In Amur, Bursts Into Flames; 6 Killed
Russia Military Tu-154 Crashes After Take-Off In Amur, Bursts Into Flames; 6 Killed
World
North Korea Builds New Bridges On Stronger China, Russia Ties
North Korea Builds New Bridges On Stronger China, Russia Ties
World
UK PM Andy Burnham Vows To End 'Politics As Usual', Pledges National Care System
UK PM Andy Burnham Vows To End 'Politics As Usual', Pledges National Care System
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
UP NEWS: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath on His Death Anniversary
DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget