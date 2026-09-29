Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahabharani Shraddha honours ancestors on Bharani Nakshatra, September 29, 2026.

It remembers paternal and maternal ancestors, including those passed prematurely.

Rituals performed for ancestors hold significance, comparable to Gaya Shraddha.

Offerings like sesame, grains, and clothes are made with devotion.

Mahabharani Shraddha holds special significance during Pitru Paksha. It is observed when Bharani Nakshatra prevails during the Pitru Paksha period. According to Hindu religious traditions, Bharani Nakshatra is associated with Yamaraj, which is why performing Shraddha, Tarpan and Pind Daan for ancestors on this day is considered significant. In 2026, Mahabharani Shraddha falls on Tuesday, September 29. Bharani Nakshatra begins at around 9:03 AM on September 29 and continues until the following morning.

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Which Ancestors Are Remembered On Mahabharani Shraddha?

Mahabharani Shraddha is a Nakshatra-based Shraddha and is not limited to one particular ancestor. According to traditional practices, ancestors from the paternal side, including the father, grandfather and great-grandfather, are remembered and offered Tarpan. The maternal side of the family is also remembered. This includes the mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Some traditions also prescribe Tarpan for the maternal grandfather and other ancestors from the maternal lineage. Religious traditions also attach special importance to Bharani Shraddha in cases where a family member is believed to have died prematurely or under certain unusual circumstances.

Why Is Mahabharani Shraddha Considered Special?

Bharani Nakshatra is traditionally associated with Yamaraj, also known as Dharmaraj. Since Pitru Paksha is dedicated to remembering and honouring ancestors, the combination of Pitru Paksha and Bharani Nakshatra is considered particularly significant in Hindu traditions. Some religious traditions regard Bharani Shraddha as having significance comparable to Gaya Shraddha. According to traditions associated with the Dharmasindhu, Bharani Shraddha is generally performed once after a person's death, although practices can vary.

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What Can Be Donated On Mahabharani Shraddha?

According to traditional practices, devotees may make several forms of charity on Mahabharani Shraddha:

Black Sesame: Black sesame seeds hold an important place in Shraddha and Tarpan rituals. Donating black sesame is traditionally considered auspicious on this day.

Black sesame seeds hold an important place in Shraddha and Tarpan rituals. Donating black sesame is traditionally considered auspicious on this day. Grains: Rice, wheat, barley and other food grains may be donated to people in need.

Rice, wheat, barley and other food grains may be donated to people in need. Clothes: Donating clean clothes to those who need them is also considered a charitable act during Shraddha.

Donating clean clothes to those who need them is also considered a charitable act during Shraddha. Lighting A Diya: Tradition recommends lighting a lamp after completing the Shraddha rituals. Some practices also suggest lighting a lamp in the southern direction at home, as the south is traditionally associated with ancestors.

Tradition recommends lighting a lamp after completing the Shraddha rituals. Some practices also suggest lighting a lamp in the southern direction at home, as the south is traditionally associated with ancestors. Offering Food: Sattvic food is traditionally prepared during Shraddha. Food may be respectfully offered to a qualified Brahmin or a person in need.

Sattvic food is traditionally prepared during Shraddha. Food may be respectfully offered to a qualified Brahmin or a person in need. Dakshina: Offering Dakshina after completing Shraddha is also part of traditional practice. Religious customs emphasise devotion and one's capacity rather than display or extravagance.

Mahabharani Shraddha 2026 Muhurat

Kutup Kaal: 11:46 AM to 12:34 PM

11:46 AM to 12:34 PM Rohina Kaal: 12:34 PM to 1:22 PM

12:34 PM to 1:22 PM Aparahna Kaal: 1:22 PM to 3:45 PM

Exact timings can vary slightly depending on the location and local sunrise.

Mahabharani Shraddha: What Is The Belief?

In Hindu tradition, Shraddha and Tarpan are performed to remember ancestors and express gratitude towards them. Mahabharani Shraddha is considered particularly important because of the association between Bharani Nakshatra and Yamaraj. Devotees traditionally perform rituals, make offerings and donate according to their family customs on this day. These practices are based on religious beliefs and traditions and may vary across regions and communities.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]