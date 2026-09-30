Premier League Statement Rocks Manchester City: Club Found Guilty In Financial Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manchester City guilty of serious financial rule breaches.

Club misrepresented deals, inflating revenues over nine seasons.

Sanctions will be decided separately.

Manchester City Case: Manchester City’s long-running financial case has taken a dramatic turn after an independent commission found the club guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules over a nine-season period. The league also said in a statment that City were found guilty on the majority of charges linked to their failure to cooperate with the investigation. The case dates back to an investigation that began in December 2018 before the Premier League formally issued its complaint in February 2023.

The independent hearing lasted 42 days and concluded in December 2024.

What Did The Commission Find?

According to the Premier League, the commission concluded that City used commercial arrangements that misrepresented the actual agreements with certain sponsors. The league said these arrangements helped inflate revenue and reduce costs.

The commission also found that the club submitted accounts that did not accurately reflect its finances and concealed information from auditors and football regulators.

Premier League statement said:

"An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-season period and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league's investigation."

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The Premier League said the schemes artificially inflated revenues and reduced costs by more than £900 million during the relevant period.

"Manchester City arranged ‘sham’ contracts (which misrepresented the true agreement between the parties) with a number of its commercial partners, as well as relying on ‘sham’ agreements with others, to artificially inflate the club’s revenues and reduce its costs"

"The club filed misstated accounts and concealed the true state of its finances from its auditors and football regulators."

What Happens To Manchester City Now?

The verdict does not yet determine City’s punishment.

The Premier League confirmed that sanctions will be considered separately by the independent commission, with possible penalties under the rules including fines, points deductions and other sporting sanctions.

City have the right to challenge the findings before an independent Appeal Board and have until Friday, October 2 to lodge an appeal.