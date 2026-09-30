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English NewsNewsIndiaBudgam Encounter: LeT Terrorist Musa Killed Near Yousmarg, Search Operation Underway

Budgam Encounter: LeT Terrorist Musa Killed Near Yousmarg, Search Operation Underway

The operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF after specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Security forces killed LeT terrorist Moosa in Budgam encounter.
  • Moosa, a Pakistani LeT operative, associated with killed Yasir.
  • Encounter began during intelligence-led search operation near Yousmarg.
  • Operation continues as security forces conduct further searches.

One terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter between security forces and terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, with sources identifying the slain operative as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Asif Fouji alias Moosa.

The encounter took place in the Korag area near Yousmarg after a joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence. The Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed that one terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire and said the operation was still underway.

According to security officials cited in reports, Moosa was a Pakistani LeT operative who had been active in the region. He was also an associate of terrorist Yasir, who was killed earlier this month following an extended operation in the higher reaches of Yousmarg.

Musa Was Associate Of Terrorist Yasir

Officials said Moosa had been operating with Yasir, whose killing on September 5 followed a sustained hunt in the difficult terrain of the Pir Panjal region. According to security officials cited by The Indian Express, the two terrorists had moved towards Yousmarg after coming under pressure from security forces operating in the dense forests south of the Pir Panjal range.

Yasir was wanted in connection with a series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including attacks on security personnel in Poonch and other areas. Security agencies had continued searching for his associates after his death, with the latest operation in Yousmarg leading to the killing of Moosa, according to officials.

How Yousmarg Encounter Unfolded

The latest operation began after security forces received specific intelligence about terrorist movement in the Korag area. A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF then launched a search operation in the area.

According to the Chinar Corps, troops noticed suspicious activity during the operation and challenged those present. The terrorists responded by opening fire, triggering a fierce exchange in which one terrorist was killed. The security operation continued in the area as forces carried out further searches.

The Army has officially confirmed the killing but initially did not disclose the identity of the terrorist. Security officials subsequently identified him as Moosa, also referred to as Asif Fouji alias Moosa in reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the Budgam encounter?

One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Asif Fouji alias Moosa, was killed. He was a Pakistani LeT operative active in the region.

Where did the security operation take place?

The encounter occurred in the Korag area near Yousmarg, located in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Which security forces participated in the operation?

A joint team comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the operation.

Who was the slain terrorist, Moosa, associated with?

Moosa was an associate of terrorist Yasir, who was killed earlier this month. Security agencies had been searching for Yasir's associates after his death.

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
LeT Encounter Terrorist 'terrorist' Jammu Kashmir
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