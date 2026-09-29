Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The party also sought restoration for 13.3 crore removed voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his attack on the Election Commission and BJP, saying Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is inevitable. Speaking after the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi alleged that Kumar is operating with the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress has demanded the resignations of PM Modi and Shah, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and restoration of names it says were removed.

The INDIA bloc is expected to discuss this issue at the meeting on Wednesday.

Rahul Targets CEC

Gandhi said a Chief Election Commissioner could not function without political protection.

He urged Congress leaders to take the issue to the public. He claimed that around 80% of people now accept the party’s allegation of “vote theft”, referring to its claims about irregularities in electoral rolls and the election process. These remain political allegations; the Election Commission has defended its procedures.

Congress Demands Resignations

The CWC adopted a resolution demanding Kumar’s immediate resignation, suspension of the SIR process in several states and restoration of names the party says were removed from electoral rolls. It also called for the resignations of Modi and Shah, arguing that their departures were necessary to protect India’s Constitution and democracy.

The Congress has put the figure of names it says were removed at 13.3 crore, rather than 13 lakh as initially reported. The party has also sought greater transparency over changes to electoral rolls and access to relevant data.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Meet Tomorrow: Why Akhilesh Yadav Won’t Attend, Congress Explains

INDIA Bloc To Discuss

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the issue would be raised at the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Wednesday. He said the Congress wanted Opposition parties to work together on a nationwide movement centred on what it describes as “vote theft”.

Venugopal said the meeting would allow INDIA bloc members to offer suggestions before the Opposition finalises its next steps.

The CWC meeting lasted more than two hours, with senior Congress leaders in attendance.

Also Read: ‘How Can Gyanesh Kumar Not Resign?’ Priyanka Gandhi’s Message At Congress CWC Meet