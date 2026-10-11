Navratri 2026 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Colour And Bhog

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees offer desi ghee; orange is Day 1's auspicious color.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins on Sunday, October 11, with devotees worshipping Maa Shailputri, the first of Goddess Durga’s nine forms. The day also marks Ghatasthapana, the ritual installation of a sacred Kalash to formally begin the festival’s nine days of worship. Observed on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada, Day 1 is associated with the colour orange and the offering of desi ghee to the goddess. Devotees prepare their puja spaces, chant Maa Shailputri’s mantra, and perform aarti according to family traditions. Here are the date, tithi timings, Ghatasthapana muhurat, bhog, mantra, and key rituals for Navratri Day 1, along with their significance.

Navratri 2026 Day 1: Date And Maa Shailputri Significance

Shardiya Navratri begins on October 11, 2026, with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navdurga. The festival is observed over nine days, with each day dedicated to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga.

The first day falls on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. According to the Hindu calendar details provided, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 9:19 PM on October 10 and ends at 9:30 PM on October 11.

Maa Shailputri's name combines Shaila, meaning mountain, and Putri, meaning daughter. She is regarded as the daughter of the Himalayas and is depicted riding a white bull, holding a trident in one hand and a lotus in the other. Her form represents strength, stability and the beginning of a devotee's spiritual journey.

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Ghatasthapana Muhurat And Rituals

Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, marks the formal beginning of Navratri worship. During the ritual, devotees establish a sacred Kalash as an invocation of Goddess Shakti.

The timings for October 11, 2026, are:

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:31 AM to 10:27 AM

Duration: 3 hours 56 minutes

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:01 PM to 12:49 PM

According to Drik Panchang, Ghatasthapana is preferably performed during the first one-third of the day while Pratipada Tithi is prevailing. Abhijit Muhurat may be considered if the preferred period is unavailable. The ritual should not be performed at night or during prohibited periods.

A typical Maa Shailputri puja involves these steps:

Clean the puja area and arrange the altar. Perform Ghatasthapana during the appropriate muhurat. Light a diya and invoke Goddess Durga. Offer flowers and traditional bhog to Maa Shailputri. Chant the goddess's mantra and recite prayers. Perform aarti and distribute prasad.

The exact procedure may differ according to regional and family traditions, so devotees can follow their customary practices or consult a priest for guidance.

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Day 1 Colour, Bhog And Mantra

Navratri Day 1 Colour 2026: Orange

Orange is the colour associated with the first day of Sharad Navratri in 2026. It represents warmth, energy and enthusiasm. Devotees may wear orange clothing or use the colour in their puja arrangements.

Maa Shailputri Bhog

Desi ghee is traditionally offered to Maa Shailputri on the first day. Devotees offer it during the puja and distribute the prasad afterwards according to their family customs.

Maa Shailputri Puja Mantra

Devotees can chant the following mantra while worshipping the goddess:

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

(Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah)

Maa Shailputri Stuti Mantra

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ शैलपुत्री रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

(Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah)

Both prayers are recited by devotees as part of Maa Shailputri's worship.

Navratri Day 1 2026: Key Details

The first day of Sharad Navratri combines the worship of Maa Shailputri with Ghatasthapana, which marks the start of the nine-day festival. Devotees observe the occasion through prayers, traditional offerings and rituals performed according to their customs. With orange as the day's colour and desi ghee as the traditional bhog, the festival begins with a focus on devotion, strength and stability.