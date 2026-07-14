Want Better Career Growth? Avoid Keeping These 5 Things On Your Desk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vastu principles enhance focus and productivity in your workspace.

Vastu Shastra considers the energy of not only the home but also the workplace and office to be important. It is believed that the environment of a place where a person spends many hours working every day can affect their morale, concentration, and efficiency. For this reason, many people adhere to certain Vastu rules to keep their office tables organized. If your office table is always messy or has some things on it which are not considered auspicious in Vaastu, then according to traditional beliefs, it can affect the progress of your career and business.

Broken Or Defective Electronic Items

According to Vastu Shastra, a broken watch, a broken pen, a broken mobile charger, a faulty keyboard, or other useless electronic items should not be placed on the office table. These are considered symbols of negative energy and obstacles to work.

Pile Of Unnecessary Papers

Keeping old bills, useless files, and scattered papers on the table creates clutter. According to Vastu, a clean and organized table transmits positive energy and helps maintain concentration at work.

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Dry Or Wilted Plants

If you have a plant on your office desk, it's important to keep it green and healthy. In Vastu, dried or wilted plants are considered a symbol of negativity. It's best to remove such plants immediately.

Broken Glass Or Cup

It's advisable to avoid keeping broken mugs, glass showpieces, or any other cracked objects on your office table. According to Vastu beliefs, such items can affect positive energy.

Garbage Or Waste Material

Don't let chocolate wrappers, empty bottles, old visiting cards, discarded stationery, or other unused items pile up on tables. This can make the workspace look cluttered and impact efficiency.

How To Keep The Office Table?

Always keep the table clean and tidy.

It is considered auspicious to sit facing north or east.

A small green plant (like bamboo or money plant) can be kept on the desk, if it is taken care of regularly.

Keep important documents organized in a file.

Clean the table regularly.

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What Does Vastu Shastra Say?

According to Vastu Shastra, cleanliness, balance, and an organized workplace environment are considered to promote positive energy. However, scientific evidence for these beliefs is limited. Modern workplace studies also suggest that cleanliness, organized desks, and less clutter can increase productivity.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein