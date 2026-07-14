Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Auspicious ceremonies resume after Devuthani Ekadashi, November 21.

Devshayani Ekadashi holds special religious significance in Hinduism. On the Ekadashi of the bright fortnight of Ashadha month, Lord Vishnu enters the ocean of milk into yogic sleep. This marks the beginning of Chaturmas, and all auspicious ceremonies such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies, sacred thread ceremonies, and tonsure ceremonies are halted for the next four months. According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva takes over the responsibility of managing the universe during Lord Vishnu's resting period. This is why worshipping Lord Vishnu as well as Shiva is considered to be of special importance during this period.

According to astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, Director of Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solution, Ajmer, Devshayani Ekadashi will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25th, in 2026. This day will mark the beginning of Chaturmas, which will end with Devuthani (Devprabodhini) Ekadashi on November 21st, 2026. During these 120 days, religious rituals, chanting, penance, storytelling, and devotional activities take on increased importance, while auspicious events are avoided.

When Is Devshayani Ekadashi 2026?

According to the calendar, the Ekadashi date of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) of Ashadha month will begin at 9:12 am on July 24, 2026, and end at 11:34 am on July 25, 2026. Based on the Udaya date, the fast and worship of Devshayani Ekadashi will be performed on July 25, 2026.

Ekadashi date:

Tithi starts: July 24, 2026, Friday, 9:12 am

Tithi ends: July 25, 2026, Saturday, 11:34 am

Devshayani Ekadashi: July 25, 2026

Why Do Marriages And Other Auspicious Functions Get Stopped?

Astrologer Nitika Sharma explains that on Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu enters a state of yogic sleep. Since Lord Vishnu is considered the protector, marriages, housewarming ceremonies, sacred thread ceremonies, initiations, starting new businesses, and other auspicious ceremonies are not performed during his resting period. But this doesn't mean that religious activities cease. On the contrary, Chaturmas is considered the best time for spiritual practice, restraint, and devotion. During this period, recitations of the Bhagavad Gita, spiritual discourses, hymns and kirtans, chanting, austerities, and charitable donations are of particular importance in temples.

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What Is Chaturmas And Its Religious Significance:

The period from Devshayani Ekadashi to Devuthani Ekadashi is called Chaturmas. This period lasts approximately four months, or 120 days. Religious texts describe it as a time for introspection, penance, and spiritual progress. Lord Vishnu remains in Yognidra during this period, while Lord Shiva governs the universe. Therefore, worshipping both Shiva and Vishnu holds special significance during this period. Sages and saints also stay in one place during Chaturmas, engaging in penance, self-study, and preaching.

Chaturmas Is Also Special From A Scientific Point Of View:

In addition to religious beliefs, Chaturmas is also considered to have scientific significance. During the rainy season, humidity in the atmosphere increases, increasing the risk of the spread of various microbes and diseases. In ancient times, long journeys were difficult, so sages and saints would stay in one place and practice meditation. This tradition later took the form of Chaturmas.

Many Big Festivals Will Be Celebrated In Chaturmas:

The four months beginning with Devshayani Ekadashi are marked by several major religious festivals. First comes the month of Sawan, considered the most sacred for the worship of Lord Shiva. This is followed by Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Anant Chaturdashi, Pitru Paksha, Sharadiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and finally, Devuthani Ekadashi.

That is, even though Chaturmas is a time of break for auspicious works, it is considered the most important period for religious festivals and spiritual practice.

Lord Shiva Will Govern The Universe For 120 days:

According to mythological beliefs, when Lord Vishnu is in Yognidra, Lord Shiva assumes the responsibility of navigating the universe. Therefore, worshipping Lord Shiva during Chaturmas is considered especially important. Especially during the month of sawan, offering water to the Shivalinga, Rudrabhishek, offering Bilva leaves, and chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" are considered extremely auspicious. There is also a belief that offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and chanting the mantra "Om Vishnuve Namah" also brings auspicious results.

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What Should Be Done During Chaturmas?

According to astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, regular worship of both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva should be performed during Chaturmas. Listening to the Bhagavad Gita, singing hymns, chanting mantras, fasting, performing charity, and donating food and clothing to the needy are considered highly auspicious during this period. Eating a sattvic diet and leading a disciplined lifestyle leads to mental peace and spiritual progress.

When Will Marriages Start Again?

Chaturmas will conclude on Devuthani (Devprabodhini) Ekadashi on November 21, 2026. Religious belief holds that Lord Vishnu awakens from Yognidra on this day. Following this, auspicious times for marriages, housewarming ceremonies, sacred thread ceremonies, tonsure ceremonies, and all other auspicious ceremonies resume.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein