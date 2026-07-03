Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aries, Sagittarius, Cancer may see career, financial, personal growth.

Guru Asta 2026 will begin on July 14 and continue until August 12, 2026, as Jupiter (Guru) moves too close to the Sun and becomes combust. In Vedic astrology, Jupiter governs wisdom, prosperity, marriage, children, spirituality, and auspicious beginnings. During its combust phase, the planet's positive influence is believed to weaken, which is why many important ceremonies are traditionally postponed. However, despite Jupiter's combust state, astrologers believe that Aries, Sagittarius, and Cancer could experience encouraging developments in areas such as career, finances, and personal growth during this period.

Aries: Financial Relief And Career Progress

For Aries natives, Jupiter is currently transiting the fourth house, bringing positive energy to domestic life, education, and professional matters. According to astrologers, this period may offer long-awaited financial relief. Money that has been stuck for a long time could finally be recovered, improving your financial position. Business owners may benefit from new partnerships, profitable deals, and fresh income opportunities. Projects that have been delayed may begin moving forward with the support of favorable circumstances. Careful planning and smart decisions during this period can lay the foundation for future success.

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Sagittarius: Growth Through Patience And Spiritual Strength

Jupiter is transiting the eighth house for Sagittarius natives. Although this house often represents transformation, Jupiter's influence may encourage spiritual growth, maturity, and inner strength. Long-pending matters could gradually move toward resolution. There may be positive developments related to ancestral property, insurance claims, taxes, or inheritance. Singles looking for marriage may receive promising proposals, while working professionals are likely to benefit from the support and guidance of senior colleagues, opening doors to career advancement.

Cancer: Confidence, Career Opportunities And Good News

For Cancer natives, Jupiter is currently transiting the ascendant (first house), strengthening confidence, personality, and decision-making abilities. Despite Jupiter being combust, this period may still bring positive opportunities. Those associated with foreign companies or planning overseas travel may see encouraging progress. Working professionals could receive appreciation from seniors, leading to greater responsibilities or career growth. Positive news related to children may also bring happiness within the family. Long-term career plans that were moving slowly may finally gain momentum.

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Why Are Auspicious Ceremonies Avoided During Guru Asta?

In Vedic astrology, Jupiter is regarded as the planet of wisdom, prosperity, religion, marriage, and auspicious beginnings. When Jupiter becomes combust, its benefic influence is believed to weaken, making this period less suitable for major life events. Because of this belief, several important ceremonies are traditionally postponed until Jupiter rises again.

These include:

Marriage ceremonies, as Jupiter is considered the primary significator of marriage and marital harmony.

Housewarming (Griha Pravesh) ceremonies.

Mundan (tonsure) and Upanayana (sacred thread ceremony).

Temple Pran Pratishtha, Kalash Sthapana, Yagyas, and other major religious rituals.

Starting a new business or undertaking other important auspicious activities.

According to traditional astrological beliefs, waiting until Jupiter is no longer combust is considered more favorable for beginning major life events and religious ceremonies.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]