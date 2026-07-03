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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Grah Gochar July 2026: 4 Major Planetary Changes And Their Impact On Your Zodiac Sign

Astro Analysis | Grah Gochar July 2026: 4 Major Planetary Changes And Their Impact On Your Zodiac Sign

Astro Analysis: Explore July 2026 Grah Gochar with four major planetary transits, zodiac-wise predictions, lucky signs, remedies, festivals and astrology insights.

Written By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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  • Natural calamities, accidents, and key Hindu festivals occur.

From an astrological perspective, July 2026 is expected to be one of the most significant months of the year. Four major planets, the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn will undergo important transits and changes in motion, creating a powerful planetary alignment. According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, these celestial movements could influence not only individual zodiac signs but also the country's economy, politics, weather patterns, and social environment. While some signs may experience career growth and financial gains, the month may also bring the possibility of heavy rainfall and natural calamities in different parts of the country.

Major Planetary Transits In July 2026

Several important planetary changes will take place throughout the month:

  • July 4: Venus
  • July 7: Mercury turns retrograde in Gemini
  • July 16: Sun enters Cancer (Karka Sankranti
  • July 24: Mercury turns direct
  • July 27: Saturn begins retrograde motion in Pisces

Apart from these transits, Jupiter will remain in Gemini, Saturn in Pisces, Rahu in Aquarius, and Ketu in Leo, while the Moon will continue changing signs every two-and-a-half days, influencing all 12 zodiac signs.

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Astrological Predictions For The Country And The World

According to Dr. Anish Vyas, July's planetary positions may bring both opportunities and challenges.

Business And Economy

The combined influence of Venus, Mercury, and the Sun may create positive momentum in trade and business. New employment opportunities could emerge, incomes may improve, and industries such as hospitality, tourism, hotels, and restaurants are likely to perform well.

Weather And Natural Calamities

Astrological predictions suggest the possibility of unusually heavy rainfall in several regions. Floods, landslides, cloudbursts, and damage to roads and bridges may occur in vulnerable areas. The period is also considered sensitive for earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Accidents And Agriculture

The month may prove challenging for the agriculture sector, with weather-related losses affecting crops. Astrologers also advise caution regarding road accidents, sea storms, mining incidents, aviation-related mishaps, and fire or gas accidents.

Politics And Society

Political activity may intensify with the possibility of internal disagreements, leadership changes, and increased public debate. Social and cultural tensions could also rise, while concerns related to seasonal infections and communicable diseases may require attention.

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Which Zodiac Signs Will Benefit The Most?

Most Favourable Signs

Gemini, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces are expected to enjoy the strongest support from the planetary movements. Career growth, financial gains, business expansion, promotions, and improved social recognition are likely during this period.

Signs That Need Extra Caution

Taurus, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius should remain careful while making financial or professional decisions. Unexpected expenses, health concerns, or temporary obstacles may require patience and careful planning.

Mixed Results

For Aries, Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius, July is expected to bring balanced outcomes. Success will largely depend on consistent effort, discipline, and thoughtful decision-making.

Astrological Remedies For Positive Results

According to Dr. Anish Vyas, worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, and Lord Hanuman may help reduce the negative effects of planetary movements.

Some commonly suggested remedies include:

  • Chant "Om Namah Shivaya," "Han Hanumate Namah," or "Han Pavan Nandanaya Swaha" daily.
  • Light a mustard oil lamp before Lord Hanuman every morning and evening.
  • Offer betel leaves and boondi laddus to Hanuman Ji with devotion.
  • Donate red lentils (masoor dal) at a Hanuman temple on Tuesday or Saturday after 7 PM.
  • Recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra or Durga Saptashati for protection and spiritual strength.

Major Hindu Fasts And Festivals In July 2026

July is also an important month in the Hindu calendar, featuring several major religious observances:

  • July 3: Sankashti Chaturthi
  • July 10: Yogini Ekadashi
  • July 12: Monthly Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat (Krishna Paksha)
  • July 14: Ashadha Amavasya
  • July 16: Jagannath Rath Yatra and Karka Sankranti
  • July 25: Devshayani (Ashadhi) Ekadashi – Beginning of Chaturmas
  • July 26: Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha)
  • July 29: Guru Purnima and Ashadha Purnima

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the weather and natural calamity predictions for July 2026?

Astrological predictions suggest the possibility of unusually heavy rainfall in several regions, leading to floods and landslides. The period is also considered sensitive for earthquakes and other natural disasters in vulnerable areas.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Astrology Predictions 2026 ABP Live Astro Analysis July 2026 Horoscope Zodiac Predictions July 2026
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