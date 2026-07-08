Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Practical aspects and open communication vital for marriage.

The murder of prominent Pune businessman Ketan Agrawal has shocked the entire nation. According to the police, the investigation is ongoing and a court hearing is scheduled. Amidst the allegations that have emerged during the investigation, another aspect of the case has become a topic of discussion, from social media to the astrological world. Several media reports claimed that Ketan and Siya's horoscopes matched 27 out of 36 before their marriage. This is considered a good score according to traditional Ashtakoot matching. Some reports also stated that a family astrologer had advised caution regarding the marriage and feared serious future trouble. However, the couple's complete horoscopes are not public, and these claims have not been independently verified.

This raises a question that thousands of families have today: If matching 27 gunas is considered auspicious, does that guarantee a successful marriage? Is simply matching the gunas enough to arrange a marriage, or does Vedic astrology analyze marriages in much more depth than this? If there is talk of marriage in your family too, then this information can be useful not only for those interested in astrology, but for every family that wants to take the biggest decision of life thoughtfully.

Is Having 27 Qualities Really Considered Good?

According to the Vedic astrology texts Muhurta Chintamani and Jataka Parijata, the Ashtakoot Guna matching consists of 36 points. Generally, a match with more than 18 Gunas is considered suitable for marriage, while a match with more than 24, and especially 27 or more, is considered favorable. But this is where a major misconception lies. Many people assume that if the Gunas match well, the marriage will definitely be successful. However, in Vedic astrology, Guna matching is considered only a preliminary test and not a final decision.

Why Do Experienced Astrologers Look At The Entire Horoscope , Not Just The Qualities?

Imagine a student scoring well in just one subject. Can that alone be used to say that they will top the entire exam? Absolutely not. The same principle applies to horoscope matching. Guna matching only provides an indication of compatibility. However, whether a marriage will be happy or not depends on many other astrological factors.

Which Seven Things Are Considered Most Important To Check Before Marriage?

1. Position of the seventh house

The seventh house is considered the primary house of marriage and life partner. If it is strong, the likelihood of relationship stability increases. However, if this house is under inauspicious influence, experts advise extra caution.

2. Navamsa Kundli

Many scholars consider Navamsa to be the heart of marriage analysis. While a birth chart may appear simple, Navamsa provides important clues about the true direction of married life.

3. Mahadasha and Antardasha

Each person's life produces different results at different times depending on the planetary positions. Therefore, not only the birth chart, but also the Mahadasha and Antardasha prevailing at the time of marriage are considered.

4. Eighth House

This house is associated with sudden changes, crises, and difficult life situations. It plays an important role in marriage analysis.

5. Effect of Mars, Rahu and Saturn

People get scared just by hearing the names of these planets, but true astrology doesn't make decisions based solely on the planet's name. The house the planet is in, who is aspecting it, its power, and the combinations it is placed in are all studied together.

6. Planetary strength and auspicious and inauspicious combinations

Weak planets and strong planets give different results. Therefore, it is not just the zodiac sign that is analyzed, but the actual strength of the planets is also analyzed.

7. Overall balance of both horoscopes

The final decision is always made by considering both horoscopes together. Sometimes, the weaknesses of one horoscope can be balanced by the strengths of the other.

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The Biggest Limitation Of Online Matching

Today, horoscope matching is done in seconds on the internet. People can see a screenshot and be assured that they have matched 25, 27, or 30 points. However, most online systems only perform mathematical matching. They don't deeply analyze the actual strength of the planets, their dashas, ​​navamshas, ​​yogas, planetary aspects, and life timelines. Therefore, experienced astrologers consider these to be only preliminary reports, not final judgments. These factors need to be examined even before astrology. Today, marriages are no longer based solely on horoscopes. Some practical aspects are equally important for a successful relationship.

Get information about the person's behavior from family and friends.

Never ignore signs like anger, addiction or violent behavior.

Discuss your financial situation and responsibilities openly.

Try to understand mental health and emotional maturity.

Communicate adequately before marriage and avoid haste.

What Does The Pune Case Teach Us?

This matter is currently under investigation and judicial process. Therefore, it would be inappropriate to jump to any conclusions. However, this incident has certainly sparked an important discussion. If a family follows astrological traditions, it's not enough to make a decision based solely on matching qualities. Even if a family doesn't believe in astrology, it's still essential to carefully examine temperament, behavior, family background, mental health, and mutual understanding before marriage. Marriage is one of life's biggest decisions. It shouldn't be based on a single report, an app, a single advice, or just 27 qualities. Matching qualities can be useful, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Vedic astrology emphasizes the combined study of the entire birth chart, Navamsa, Dasha, planetary strengths, and many other indications. Modern life also teaches us that trustworthy relationships are built not solely on the planets, but on transparency, communication, respect, and sound judgment. So the next time a marriage is discussed, don't just ask, 'How many qualities match?' But also, 'Does the overall picture of life look equally strong?'

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FAQ

Q1. Why is horoscope matching being discussed in the Lohagad Fort Murder case?

Answer: According to media reports, Siya and Ketan's horoscopes matched 27 out of 36. Some reports also claimed that an astrologer had advised caution before the marriage. However, the complete horoscopes of both are not public and the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Q2. Does matching 27 Gunas guarantee a successful marriage?

Ans: No. In Vedic astrology, having 27 Gunas is considered a good sign, but it is not a definitive guarantee of marriage. Experienced astrologers also analyze the entire horoscope, Navamsa, planetary positions, and other important Yogas.

Q3. How accurate is it to decide on a marriage solely based on Guna Milan?

Answer: Guna Milan is only one part of the marriage test. Before making a final decision, the seventh house, Navamsa Kundli, Mahadasha-Antardasha, planetary strengths, and the temperament and family background of both parties should also be assessed.

Q4. What are the yogas to look for in a horoscope before marriage?

Ans: Marriage analysis involves studying various aspects such as the seventh house, eighth house, Navamsa chart, Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Rahu, Saturn, planetary aspects, Mahadasha-Antardasha, and planetary strength (Shadbala).

Q5. Is online horoscope matching completely reliable?

Answer: Online horoscope matching can provide preliminary information, but it is not a substitute for a detailed astrological analysis. It is more appropriate to have a complete horoscope analysis done by an experienced astrologer before making any important decisions.

Q6. Can the future of a relationship be determined by looking at a horoscope alone?

Ans: No. Astrology provides potential clues and guidance, but the success of a relationship also depends on many real-life factors, such as mutual trust, communication, respect, behavior, mental health, and family understanding.

Q7. What practical aspects should be checked before finalizing a marriage?

Answer: The family should openly discuss the temperament, health, financial transparency, career, family environment, mutual communication, and future expectations of both parties. Along with horoscope matching, checking these aspects is considered equally important.

Q8. What does it mean to match 27 out of 36 Gunas?

Ans: Matching 27 out of 36 Gunas in Ashtakoot Guna matching is generally considered good. This indicates positive compatibility, but in Vedic astrology, it alone is not considered a guarantee of marriage success. Therefore, a detailed analysis of the entire horoscope is also considered necessary.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein