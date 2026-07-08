Yes, offer a small portion of jaggery and coriander or modak to Lord Ganesha before leaving the house. Consuming it afterward is believed to bring success.
Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang 8 July 2026: Ganpati Puja Muhurat, Budhaditya Yoga And More
Panchang, July 8, 2026: Today is Ashadha Krishna Ashtami and Wednesday. Check Abhijit Muhurta, Rahukaal, Moon timings, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and today's remedies.
- Horoscopes provide guidance; Ganesha offering recommended for successful endeavors.
Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the sacred month of Ashadha, and the day falls on Wednesday, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Lord Budh (Mercury). According to the Hindu calendar, devotees consider this day auspicious for worship, spiritual practices, and seeking wisdom and prosperity. Before beginning important tasks.
It is beneficial to check today's Panchang for details such as the Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karana, Rahukaal, Abhijit Muhurat, sunrise and sunset timings, and other auspicious and inauspicious periods. Knowing these timings can help you plan religious rituals, travel, business activities, and other important work more effectively.
Panchang Of July 8, 2026 ( Panchang 8 July 2026)
- Tithi - Saptami (July 7, 2026, 1:24 pm - July 8, 2026, 12:21 am)
- Day- Wednesday
- Nakshatra- Revati
- Yoga- Atikhand
- Sunrise – 5:54 am
- Sunset - 07:13 pm
- Moonrise - 12:26 pm
- Moonset - 12:56 am, July 9
- Moon sign- Pisces
Chaughadiya Muhurta
- Morning Choghadiya - 5:30 am - 8:58 am
- Evening Chaughadiya - 8:39 pm - 11:10 pm
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Rahukaal And Inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)
- Rahukaal - 12:26 pm - 2:10 pm
- Yamaganda period - 7:14 am - 8:48 am
- Gulika period - 10:42 am to 12:26 pm
- Adal Yoga - 4:00 pm - 5:30 am, July 9
- Panchak - 5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 8 July 2026)
- Sun- Gemini
- Moon - Pisces
- Mars-Taurus
- Mercury- Cancer
- Jupiter- Gemini
- Venus- Gemini
- Saturn- Pisces
- Rahu- Aquarius
- Ketu-Leo
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Horoscope for July 8, 2026
This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.
Today's Lucky Color
green color
Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein