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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Today's Panchang 8 July 2026: Ganpati Puja Muhurat, Budhaditya Yoga And More

Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang 8 July 2026: Ganpati Puja Muhurat, Budhaditya Yoga And More

Panchang, July 8, 2026: Today is Ashadha Krishna Ashtami and Wednesday. Check Abhijit Muhurta, Rahukaal, Moon timings, planetary transits, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and today's remedies.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Horoscopes provide guidance; Ganesha offering recommended for successful endeavors.

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the sacred month of Ashadha, and the day falls on Wednesday, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Lord Budh (Mercury). According to the Hindu calendar, devotees consider this day auspicious for worship, spiritual practices, and seeking wisdom and prosperity. Before beginning important tasks.

It is beneficial to check today's Panchang for details such as the Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Karana, Rahukaal, Abhijit Muhurat, sunrise and sunset timings, and other auspicious and inauspicious periods. Knowing these timings can help you plan religious rituals, travel, business activities, and other important work more effectively.

Panchang Of July 8, 2026 ( Panchang 8 July 2026)

  • Tithi - Saptami  (July 7, 2026, 1:24 pm - July 8, 2026, 12:21 am)
  • Day- Wednesday
  • Nakshatra- Revati
  • Yoga- Atikhand
  • Sunrise – 5:54 am
  • Sunset - 07:13 pm
  • Moonrise - 12:26 pm
  • Moonset - 12:56 am, July 9
  • Moon sign- Pisces

Chaughadiya Muhurta

  • Morning Choghadiya -   5:30 am - 8:58 am
  • Evening Chaughadiya -  8:39 pm - 11:10 pm

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Rahukaal And Inauspicious Time (Today's Rahukaal)

  • Rahukaal - 12:26 pm - 2:10 pm
  • Yamaganda period -   7:14 am - 8:48 am
  • Gulika period - 10:42 am to 12:26 pm
  • Adal Yoga - 4:00 pm - 5:30 am, July 9
  • Panchak - 5:30 am - 4:00 pm

Planetary Position (Grah Gochar 8 July 2026)

  • Sun- Gemini
  • Moon - Pisces
  • Mars-Taurus
  • Mercury- Cancer
  • Jupiter- Gemini
  • Venus- Gemini
  • Saturn- Pisces
  • Rahu- Aquarius
  • Ketu-Leo

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Horoscope for July 8, 2026

This horoscope is according to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur Jodhpur.

Aries​

Tomorrow, your confidence will increase, and any important business tasks that were stalled may be able to get back on track. You will receive support from your team at work, but if you have doubts about new investments or projects, it would be best to hold off for now.

Taurus

Tomorrow will be a busy day at work, so make every decision wisely and don't leave important tasks to others. Take care of your health and keep unnecessary expenses under control.

Gemini

Students and young people are likely to achieve significant success in their careers and receive the opportunities they desire. Avoid sharing confidential information at work and maintain balance in financial matters.

Cancer

The day will be favorable for starting a new job or business, and your social standing will increase. Success will be achieved at work, but avoid disagreements with your father at home.

Leo

New achievements or job opportunities may arise in your job and career, and financial matters will also bring relief. Control your expenses and maintain restraint in your speech at work.

Virgo

There are positive signs of pending work being completed and business profits. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and preparations for a religious event may begin.

Libra​

Plan your tasks well, as haste can cause harm. You will receive support from your superiors at work, but pressure may increase regarding old financial transactions.

Scorpio

Those in employment are likely to receive a promotion or recognition, and positive changes in lifestyle will occur. However, don't neglect your health and get adequate rest.

Sagittarius

There may be some challenges and mental stress in business, so exercise patience and restraint. Control your anger, and the support of your family and spouse will be a source of strength.

Capricorn

Taking on multiple responsibilities at once will increase your busyness, so prioritize your work accordingly. You may receive good news about an auspicious event or wedding in the family.

Aquarius

Those involved in politics and social service may gain respect and new recognition. Success is likely in legal matters, but exercise special caution when driving.

Pisces

Be cautious of opponents at work and protect confidential information. Try to resolve family disputes with the advice of elders; you will be successful.

Today's solution

Before leaving the house, offer a small portion of jaggery and coriander or modak to Lord Ganesha and then partake of it yourself. It is believed that your work will be successful.

Today's Lucky Color

green color

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a specific remedy suggested for July 8, 2026?

Yes, offer a small portion of jaggery and coriander or modak to Lord Ganesha before leaving the house. Consuming it afterward is believed to bring success.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Today's Panchang Panchang July 8 2026 Ashadha Krishna Ashtami
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