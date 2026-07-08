Astro Analysis | Today's Panchang 8 July 2026: Ganpati Puja Muhurat, Budhaditya Yoga And More

Aries​

Tomorrow, your confidence will increase, and any important business tasks that were stalled may be able to get back on track. You will receive support from your team at work, but if you have doubts about new investments or projects, it would be best to hold off for now.

Taurus

Tomorrow will be a busy day at work, so make every decision wisely and don't leave important tasks to others. Take care of your health and keep unnecessary expenses under control.

Gemini

Students and young people are likely to achieve significant success in their careers and receive the opportunities they desire. Avoid sharing confidential information at work and maintain balance in financial matters.

Cancer

The day will be favorable for starting a new job or business, and your social standing will increase. Success will be achieved at work, but avoid disagreements with your father at home.

Leo

New achievements or job opportunities may arise in your job and career, and financial matters will also bring relief. Control your expenses and maintain restraint in your speech at work.

Virgo

There are positive signs of pending work being completed and business profits. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family, and preparations for a religious event may begin.

Libra​

Plan your tasks well, as haste can cause harm. You will receive support from your superiors at work, but pressure may increase regarding old financial transactions.

Scorpio

Those in employment are likely to receive a promotion or recognition, and positive changes in lifestyle will occur. However, don't neglect your health and get adequate rest.

Sagittarius

There may be some challenges and mental stress in business, so exercise patience and restraint. Control your anger, and the support of your family and spouse will be a source of strength.

Capricorn

Taking on multiple responsibilities at once will increase your busyness, so prioritize your work accordingly. You may receive good news about an auspicious event or wedding in the family.

Aquarius

Those involved in politics and social service may gain respect and new recognition. Success is likely in legal matters, but exercise special caution when driving.

Pisces

Be cautious of opponents at work and protect confidential information. Try to resolve family disputes with the advice of elders; you will be successful.